Naomi Campbell says South Africa’s Thebe Magugu is ‘transcending fashion entirely’

'His new space in Johannesburg is revolutionary,' said Campbell on Thebe Magugu.

British model Naomi Campbell has named South Africa’s Thebe Magugu as one of the finest fashion designers in the world today.

“Then there’s Thebe Magugu from South Africa, who’s transcending fashion entirely,” averred Campbell in a unique magazine interview with British publication i-D Magazine.

i-D Magazine was the first publication Campbell graced the cover of in 1986.

For its latest issue, the publication had Campbell’s friends, collaborators, and fans ask Campbell anything under the sun.

Thebe Magugu’s ‘revolutionary’ work

CEO of the British Fashion Council, Caroline Rush, asked Campbell which young designers she had an eye on. Campbell mentioned Magugu, describing his work as revolutionary.

“His new space in Johannesburg is revolutionary — part store, part cultural hub, spotlighting other creatives through exhibitions and panels,” said Campbell.

In celebration of Valentine’s Day in February, the designer debuted the Magugu FC Training Kit, which comprises a Women’s League Magugu FC Shift Dress with an Obi-Belt and a Men’s Magugu FC Pink Jersey.

Magugu used couple and media personalities Zakes Bantwini and Nandi Madida as models.

“When you purchase this training kit, the player name on the back will come automatically customised with the surname you used to make the purchase,” said the designer through his brand.

Campbell also mentioned other designers such as Duran Lantink from the Netherlands, Willy Chavarria from the US and Nigerian-born and London-based designer Mowalola Ogunlesi.

“These designers represent the future I’ve been envisioning. They’re not just making clothes, they’re creating culture.”

Reflective Naomi Campbell

In the i.D interview, Campbell answered questions from Burna Boy’s fellow models, Kate Moss and Karlie Kloss.

Moss’ question was reflective of the pair’s time together as young models in the 90s.

“We used to cook Sunday roasts together in NY in the ’90s. What’s your favourite dish to cook now?”

“Those Sunday lunches were everything — our little piece of home, especially when we were travelling, living out of suitcases. These days, I love making stuffed Cornish hens with sage and onion breadcrumb stuffing, served with Yorkshire pudding,” said Campbell in her reply.

Paris Hilton asked Campbell about her three favourite wardrobe items.

“A perfectly tailored black Alaïa blazer, a Dolce&Gabbana corseted dress, and a signature pair of Manolo Blahniks. If necessary, these pieces could take me from boardrooms to red carpets without missing a beat.”

