Lieutenant Colonel Camelia Grobler joins the Mrs SA Top 30

Women in uniform possess the capacity for greatness in countless ways, both on and off the battlefield,” said Camelia. Picture: Supplied

The momentous night Lieutenant Colonel Camelia Grobler has been working towards all year has finally come. The 2024 Mrs South Africa Top 30 finalists have been chosen, with Grobler receiving her sash under the bright lights of the Theatre of Marcellus at Emperors Palace this past weekend.

Raised in Pretoria, Grobler has lived in Centurion for the past 17 years while pursuing her career as a soldier in the South African National Defence Force since 2005. She currently works as a human resources development Officer with a passion for education.

Beyond the battlefield

“In a society where stereotypes often confine women in uniform to the singular role of a soldier, it’s crucial to recognise that their identity transcends the boundaries of military service. While their dedication to duty is undeniable, it’s equally vital to acknowledge that being a soldier doesn’t define their entire essence. Women in uniform possess the capacity for greatness in countless ways, both on and off the battlefield,” said Camelia.

“Their uniforms may symbolise strength, discipline, and service to their country, but they are also daughters, sisters, mothers, friends, and professionals. They are leaders, innovators, caregivers, and mentors. Their contributions extend far beyond military operations; they are indispensable members of their communities, actively shaping various aspects of life,” Camelia explains.

Empowering women to lead and transform

Mrs South Africa is an empowerment programme aimed at transforming married women aged 25 to 55 into powerful leaders and forces for positive change. The pageant creates a supportive environment wherein contestants work together, learn from one another, find support, and grow their personal and professional networks.

Reflecting on her experience as part of the Mrs South Africa sisterhood, Camelia says, “As I reflect on my journey thus far, I am profoundly grateful for the sisterhood that surrounds me. They have taught me invaluable lessons about the power of vulnerability, the strength found in unity, and the transformative impact of seeking support when needed.

“Embracing sisterhood is not just about companionship, it’s about fostering a community where we lift each other up, celebrate our successes, and navigate challenges together. Through their guidance and unwavering belief in me, the sisterhood has shaped me into the person I am today. I’m a person who understands the profound truth that we are stronger together than we could ever be alone. In essence, sisterhood is a journey of growth, resilience, and shared experiences. It’s a journey I am grateful to walk alongside these remarkable women who continue to inspire and uplift me every step of the way.”

Record applicants, competition more fierce

Joani Jacobs, CEO of Mrs South Africa, notes that the programme received a record number of applicants in 2024, making the competition fiercer than ever.

“The judges faced a really difficult task in selecting the winners from such a strong group of contestants. This year’s Top 30 represents some of South Africa’s most incredible, inspirational women. We’ve been so proud to walk this journey beside them as they’ve pushed themselves to break through their limiting beliefs, and discover just what they’re actually capable of,” she said.

“They’ve taken to each challenge laid before them with ease, and they truly embody the spirit of strength, positivity, and grace that define Mrs South Africa. We look forward to watching them take the final steps in their self-development journey and establishing themselves as formidable female leaders and social advocates.”

