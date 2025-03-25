Mrs Curve SA semifinalist Sihle Sibisi decided to compete after passing of daughter [VIDEO]

The Mrs Curve SA pageant celebrates the beauty, strength and confidence of fuller-figured women.

Gender-based violence activist and Mrs Curve South Africa semi-finalist Sihle Sibisi has never competed in a beauty contest but the passing of her daughter last year, who was an avid contestant at pageants, made her enter this year’s Mrs Curve SA.

“I’m doing it in honour of my late daughter, who passed away in 2024. She died from a ruptured brain aneurysm and my daughter was a pageant queen,” Sibisi told The Citizen.

A ruptured brain aneurysm occurs when a weakened blood vessel in the brain bursts, leading to bleeding and potentially serious complications like stroke, brain damage, or, as in the case of 10-year-old Khanyisile Sibisi, death.

Mrs Curve SA pageant

The Mrs Curve SA pageant is designed to celebrate the beauty, strength and confidence of fuller-figured women.

The pageant promotes body positivity, self-confidence and empowerment.

“I never thought I’d get to the semi-final, I’ve never walked the ramp in my entire life. But do I think I will win it? I don’t know. I think the fact that I’m already part of the pageant as an empowerment programme, I feel I’ve won already.”

Mrs Curve South Africa is the official licence holder of the Mrs Curve Globe pageant. The winner of Mrs Curve SA will represent the country on the international stage in the USA in June.

“For me, it’s an emotional journey. Also, more than anything, this is a greater platform for me to amplify the work I do in terms of gender-based violence and femicide and to bring more awareness about the ruptured brain aneurysm,” said Sibisi.

“When the opportunity came my way to do the pageant, I decided why not do it, in honour of my daughter,” said Sibisi.

Sibisi’s royal ties

Sibisi is a TV host on two of Moja Love’s shows: Fake Marriage and Fake Pastors. On both shows, Sibisi confronts those who take advantage of people in marriage and at churches.

Sibis was previously romantically involved with the Zulu King, Misuzulu Zulu.

“Well, anything that has to do with the royal family or the king himself, I do not want to comment on it,” said Sibisi when asked about her relationship with the king.

Over the long weekend, the Zulu king reportedly paid lobola for a fourth wife, Princess Sihle Mdluli.

The royal had recently just cancelled his wedding with his third wife, Queen Nomzamo Myeni.

