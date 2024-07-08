PICS: From fierce gowns to costumes – Bryoni Govender’s stunning looks at Miss Supranational

SA's Govender made it to the top 12 of the Miss Supranational 2024 .

Bryoni Govender’s journey at the Miss Supranational 2024 competition was nothing short of spectacular.

Making it to the top 12, Govender captured the hearts of many with her stunning outfits and undeniable charm.

The 2024 Miss Supranational pageant finals were held in Poland this past weekend, 6 July, where Indonesia’s Harashta Haifa Zahra was crowned the winner.

Congratulating Zahra, Govender said: “I wish her all the best for her reign ahead, and I know she will continue to amaze and inspire.

“It was an honour sharing the Miss Supranational stage with her and all the other wonderful competitors, many of whom have become friends. And well done to Fezile, who has done the country proud!”

Crystals, leopard print and purple hues

Preliminary Competition

For the preliminaries, Govender stunned in a shimmering gown designed by Juan William Aria.

According to the Miss SA Organisation, this art piece, which had 55,000 crystals hand-placed and beaded, took 200 hours to put together.

The crystals were in shades of emerald, forest, sage, thistle, olive, mint, chartreuse, lime, juniper, shamrock, and fern.

Costume

Her African-inspired leopard print national costume, meticulously crafted by Hollywood Costumes, also stole the show.

“Bryoni Govender’s national costume for Miss Supranational 2024 captures the leopard’s legendary stealth, grace, and adaptability across South Africa’s varied landscapes,” shared Miss SA on Instagram.

Cocktail dress

Govender’s cocktail dress married together blue and purple hues, resulting in a stunning dress fit for a queen. The dress was designed by Retha N.

Evening gowns

Equally impressive was her evening gown, also designed by Juan William Aria.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Govender penned a heartwarming letter to her younger self, adding: “I am so grateful for this entire experience. Thank you, everyone, for your love and never-ending support.”

