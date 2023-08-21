Ex-Pirates striker Peprah lands Indian Super League move

'Adding some firepower to our attack! We are delighted to announce the signing of Kwame Peprah on a 2-year contract, subject to medicals,' the club wrote

Kwame Peprah didn’t make much of an impact at Orlando Pirates and has now signed for Indian Super League side Kerala Blasters. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

After failing to impress in South Africa, former Orlando Pirates striker Kwame Peprah has found a new home in India.

The 22 year-old Ghanaian was announced as a new signing for Kerala Blasters FC in the Indian Super League on Sunday.

“Adding some firepower to our attack! We are delighted to announce the signing of Kwame Peprah on a 2-year contract, subject to medicals,” the club wrote on their official X (formerly known as Twitter) account.

Adding some 🇬🇭 𝗳𝗶𝗿𝗲𝗽𝗼𝘄𝗲𝗿 to our attack! ⚽️🔥



We are delighted to announce the signing of Kwame Peprah on a 2-year contract, subject to medicals.#SwagathamKwame #KBFC #KeralaBlasters pic.twitter.com/9QZdUyPcLw August 20, 2023

Peprah came into the country to join Pirates back in 2021 from his home club King Faisal, along with Nigerian centre-back Olisa Ndah, who is with the Buccaneers.

The striker attracted Bucs interest after a sterling season with Faisal, where he played 29 games and scored 10 goals and provided 12 assists.

However, Peprah, coming with a lot of expectations at the Buccaneers, didn’t really win the hearts of the Buccaneers technical team.

This is despite the forward scoring nine goals for the Soweto giants in his first season with the club where he made 38 appearances across all competitions.

The arrival of Jose Riveiro at the Buccaneers last season saw Peprah suffer from less and less game time, with the Spaniard mostly playing Kermit Erasmus, Eva Nga, Terrence Dzvukamanja and Kabelo Dlamini.

Peprah’s lack of game time saw him being forced to take a loan move in January this year where he joined a struggling Maritzburg United side.

The Team of Choice were desperate to have a strong squad for the last few months of the season, with the team battling to get out of the relegation zone.

But, at Maritzburg, things didn’t go smoothly for the Ghanaian striker as he battled to make any impact.

He went on to make 14 appearances for the KwaZulu-Natal outfit, and only managed to score one goal, which he scored on his debut for the club in their 1-1 draw with AmaZulu FC in a league tie.

Maritzburg went on to finish the season in 15th place on the league standings, and failed to retain their top flight status in the relegation/promotion playoffs.

With the ups and downs he had to face during his spell in the Premier Soccer League (PSL), Peprah will be hoping to turn things around at Blasters, who were only formed in 2014.