Polls open in world’s largest election in India

Almost a billion people are eligible to cast their ballot.

Women arrive to cast their ballot at a polling station in the first phase of voting for the India’s general elections in Parbatsar in Rajasthan, on April 19, 2024. Picture: AFP

Indian voters began casting their ballots Friday as polls opened for a marathon six-week general election, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly favoured to win a third term in office.

AFP journalists in the northern Hindu holy city of Haridwar saw election officials admit voters at a polling station, one of more than a million booths in operation between Friday and the final phase of voting on June 1.

Indian PM Modi: Every vote counts and every voice matters

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for a high turnout Friday as polls opened in a marathon general election where his Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party is the clear favourite.

He urged those casting ballots in the first phase “to exercise their franchise in record numbers”, particularly young and first-time voters. “Every vote counts and every voice matters!” he added on social media platform X.

Indian opposition Congress party urges voters to end ‘hatred and injustice’

India’s main opposition Congress party urged voters to end “hatred and injustice” on Friday as polls opened in a marathon election where it faces a crushing defeat by the Hindu nationalist BJP.

“Your one vote can put an end to inflation, unemployment, hatred and injustice,” the Congress party said on social media platform X, adding: “Make sure to vote.”