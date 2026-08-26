South African-born Tharina Botes wins Miss Universe Thailand 2026

A decade of pageantry has finally paid off for Tharina Botes.

South African-born model and businesswoman Tharina Botes has achieved a remarkable pageant comeback after being crowned Miss Universe Thailand 2026 in Bangkok on Sunday, 23 August.

The victory means Botes will now represent Thailand at the Miss Universe 2026 competition, which takes place in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on 24 November.

From Roodepoort to the international stage

Born in Roodepoort to a South African father and Thai mother, Botes has spent years building an impressive international pageantry résumé.

If the name sounds familiar, it’s because you might have heard it before; her journey began in 2016 when she represented South Africa at Miss International.

Tharina Botes during the 22nd Miss Universe Thailand pageant at Nong Nooch Tropical Garden on 24 October 2021 in Pattaya. Picture via Lauren DeCicca/Getty Images

Two years later, she competed at Miss South Africa 2018, making it into the Top 12 before representing the country at Miss Supranational 2018.

But her ambitions did not stop there.

Botes went on to compete in Miss Universe Thailand in 2019 and 2021. She finished in the Top 10 in 2019 before returning two years later and securing the first runner-up position. Her persistence eventually paid off when she returned to the competition in 2026 and claimed the coveted crown, representing Bangkok.

A pageant journey spanning 10 years

Picture: social media

Botes’ latest victory is significant because it marks the culmination of a decade-long journey through some of the world’s biggest beauty competitions.

In 2023, she represented Thailand at Miss World after winning the Miss Thailand World title, further establishing herself as a familiar face in international pageantry.

Now, her sights are firmly set on the Miss Universe crown.

The 2026 global competition will see Botes take the Thai sash onto one of the biggest stages in the beauty industry.

More than just a beauty queen

Away from the pageant stage, Botes holds a bachelor of commerce degree in economics from the University of South Africa. She is also multilingual, speaking English, Afrikaans and Thai, reflecting the two cultures that have shaped her identity.

Her philanthropic work is another important part of her story. Botes founded Good Guardians, a foundation focused on youth scholarships and food security. Her advocacy adds another dimension to her pageant career, particularly as modern beauty competitions increasingly place emphasis on purpose, leadership and community impact.

Inspired by Miss Universe royalty

Botes has previously cited Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray as her ultimate role model, particularly admiring her resilience and famous lava walk. With her own decade of setbacks, comebacks and international experience behind her, Botes now has an opportunity to create her own moment.

The next chapter begins in Puerto Rico, where she will compete for the Miss Universe 2026 title and attempt to turn years of pageant experience into global victory.