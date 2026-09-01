How pageants helped former Miss Tshwane find her confidence

From shy teenager to beauty queen, Danelle du Plessis is using her journey to inspire aspiring pageant contestants.

Former Miss Tshwane Danelle du Plessis says beauty pageants were so much more than a formal dress, stage makeup, a crown or a title, but rather about the person behind it all.

“It’s about the girl or boy who might be insecure, who hasn’t yet realised their own worth, but who has the courage to step onto a stage and start believing in themselves,” she said.

Building self-confidence

The 31-year-old mother of two young boys, who was born and bred in Pretoria and matriculated at Curro Roodeplaat, says she knows first-hand what it feels like to compare yourself to others and wonder if you are beautiful enough or good enough.

“That is why it is so incredibly special for me to be part of someone else’s journey as a judge today. A pageant can be a safe space for a young person to build self-confidence, find their voice and discover who they truly are,” she said.

“It ignites a flame in a little girl’s heart – a desire not only to wear the crown, but also to help people one day. It can also be difficult at times, because there are always people who try to bring you down along your journey.”

From a shy teenager to the modelling world

Du Plessis’ modelling career started at the age of 16 when a professional photographer asked her mother if he could take a photo of her and suggested that she should start modelling.

“We laughed about it at the time, because I had always thought you had to be the most beautiful, have the perfect body, and be popular.

“I had always been a shy, withdrawn girl who lacked self-confidence and constantly compared myself to others. But that’s how I got started with photographic modelling and small local competitions, like Face of Montana.

“I actually placed second in that competition and I never stopped believing in myself.”

Danelle du Plessis poses for a photograph in Pretoria on 26 August 2026. The former Miss Tshwane talks about the impact of beauty pageants. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Du Plessis was then cast as an extra on TV in shows like Binnelanders and an extra in the Marvel movie Avengers: Age of Ultron for the scenes they filmed in Joburg.

“At one point, I was also the poster girl for the old hangout spot, Mojos,” she said.

Modelling opened doors and changed her perspective

In 2016, Du Plessis travelled to Mozambique with five photographers and a group of models for a week-long shoot, and that was when her love for modelling was born.

“Working with so many different talents and people was truly amazing – you learn so much about yourself and others. You realise that everyone is beautiful in their own unique way.”

After Du Plessis contracted Covid, which saw her hospitalised for two and a half weeks, she was invited to participate in the Miss Pretoria-Tshwane pageant.

“I didn’t really know what to make of it; I mean, an ordinary lady like me, Miss Pretoria-Tshwane?”

Du Plessis took a leap of faith, entered and was crowned in 2021.

“The journey taught me so much and only strengthened my passion for helping others. It also made me realise that you should never give up on yourself, no matter how many people doubt you or say you can’t do it. “