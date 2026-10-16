Moozlie to host 10th edition of Free State Fashion Week

The two-day event will take place at Bloemfontein City Hall this weekend.

Rapper and TV personality Nomuzi ‘Moozlie’ Mabena will host the 10th edition of Free State Fashion Week (FSFW) in Bloemfontein this weekend.

The two-day event will take place at Bloemfontein City Hall on Friday, 16 October, and Saturday, 17 October, with proceedings starting at 6pm each evening.

According to the organisers, the event will feature runway showcases highlighting the work of Free State designers.

10th edition of Free State Fashion Week

The 10th edition marks a decade of showcasing fashion and supporting designers in the province.

The organisers said Free State Fashion Week has provided a platform for designers to showcase their work, build their brands and reach wider audiences.

The event also promotes support for local designers and businesses under the message: “Buy Local. Wear Local. Support Local Designers.”

In August this year, Free State Fashion Week marked its 10th anniversary with the Women’s Day Business & Fashion Fest 2026 at the Central University of Technology (CUT) in Bloemfontein.

Held on Saturday, 8 August, the event brought together fashion, business and entrepreneurship under the theme “Breaking Barriers, Building Legacies”.

The festival featured fashion showcases, business exhibitions, networking opportunities and live entertainment.

The guest line-up included Somizi, Dr Kina Nhlengethwa, Lamiez Holworthy, Palesa Chubisi, Puleng Phoofolo, Presss, Amo Africa and Mags Shivanda, alongside designers and entrepreneurs.

Guests were encouraged to follow a “Think Pink” dress code to celebrate Women’s Month.