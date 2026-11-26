Skepta has taken issue with South African fans commenting on his looks rather than his music, while DVSN has enjoyed a warmer exchange ahead of its December shows.

British-Nigerian rapper Skepta and Canadian R&B duo DVSN are among the international acts set to perform in South Africa this summer. However, their interactions with local fans ahead of their respective shows have taken noticeably different turns.

While DVSN frontman Daniel Daley has been enjoying some playful exchanges with South African fans, Skepta has made it clear that he would rather be appreciated for his music than his looks.

Following Wednesday’s announcement that Skepta would be joining the Milk + Cookies Festival South Africa 2027 line-up, a handful of South African women joked that although they were unfamiliar with his music, his good looks were enough to convince them to consider buying tickets.

The rapper did not take too kindly to the sentiment.

Skepta calls on his original South African fans

Responding to one X user who suggested that South Africans did not know his songs despite finding him attractive, Skepta questioned who she was speaking on behalf of.

“Who is we?! You ‘fine as hell’ crew just started this propaganda on TikTok,” he wrote.

“Where’s all my original South African supporters that couldn’t give a f**k about a face card or a fashion week?!”

He also responded to another user who suggested that he would have a tough crowd in South Africa, insisting that his love for his music meant he had nothing to worry about.

Another exchange involved X user Mokgadi, whose original post has since been deleted following the backlash.

“Stop saying ‘we’, sexy is subjective. I’ve performed in South Africa before to a packed crowd, I have a lot [of] supporters there that love my music,” wrote Skepta.

Skepta claps back at SA social media users ahead of local shows. Picture: Screenshot/X

Long-time supporters subsequently came forward, with one sharing a photograph from the rapper’s 2018 visit to South Africa.

Skepta welcomed the reminder of his established local fanbase while jokingly directing those sexualising him towards Hollywood actor Michael B Jordan instead.

“You girls that are sexualising me should go hound Michael B Jordan and leave me alone haha. I’m in the studio eating Haribo for my dinner, adding sidechain to my kick drum I beg,” he wrote.

Long-time supporters subsequently came forward. Picture: Screenshot/X

DVSN strikes a different tone with SA fans

Meanwhile, DVSN’s Daniel Daley appears to be having a considerably more pleasant time interacting with South African fans ahead of the duo’s December performance.

The Canadian R&B act, comprising Daley and producer Nineteen85, has also been on the receiving end of flirtatious and sexually suggestive comments from female South African fans.

However, unlike Skepta, the duo has maintained a more playful tone in its online engagement on both X and TikTok.

DVSN’s Daniel Daley appears to be having a considerably more pleasant time interacting with South African fans. Picture: Screenshot/X

On Tuesday, DVSN took to X to ask South African fans which songs they would like to hear during the upcoming performance, putting forward their popular song Body Smile as a starting point.

The contrasting interactions have highlighted two ways in which international artists engage with their audiences, particularly in an era when social media can make musicians as popular for their physical appearance as their discography.

When is Skepta performing in South Africa?

Skepta will join Grammy Award-winning singer Olivia Dean at the third edition of Milk + Cookies Festival South Africa.

The festival will take place on the following dates:

Cape Town: Friday, 29 January 2027, at Sandringham Farm.

Friday, 29 January 2027, at Sandringham Farm. Johannesburg: Sunday, 31 January 2027, at the Nasrec Expo Centre.

South African artists Elaine, Zee Nxumalo, Chelsea Sloan and Jade T are also on the line-up.

Tickets are available through Howler, with limited Black Friday ticket specials set to go live on 27 November.

When is DVSN performing in South Africa?

DVSN will perform at Ndlala Arena in Pretoria on Thursday, 17 December 2026, as part of the Ndlala Grandeur Season.

The duo will share the evening’s line-up with American R&B group Changing Faces.

The five-night event, which runs from 16 to 20 December, also features international acts including Tamar Braxton, Jac Ross, Chanté Moore and Eric Benét.

According to the arena’s official website, tickets start at R2 000, with further information and bookings available on the Ndlala Arena website.