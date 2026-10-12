Kroonstad artist and municipal employee denied bail in girlfriend assault case

Kroonstad residents rallied against GBV and opposed the release of a man accused of assaulting his girlfriend.

A 28-year-old Moqhaka municipality employee and local artist was denied bail after his third appearance before the Kroonstad Magistrate’s Court on 12 October 2026.

He is accused of assaulting his girlfriend of almost four years on 28 September, leaving her with life-threatening injuries that required admission to an intensive care unit (ICU).

The alleged attack reportedly stemmed from an altercation between the couple over matters relating to their romantic relationship. It is alleged to have taken place at the victim’s residence.

The bail decision has brought relief to the victim and her family.

Speaking to The Citizen, the victim’s mother said she was pleased with the outcome.

“This is exactly what we wanted. We are happy because our daughter was scared,” she said.

The accused is expected to appear in court again on 4 November 2026. He faces two counts of assault and a charge of attempted murder.

His first court appearance drew a crowd of residents who opposed his release and stood against gender-based violence (GBV).

Measures to tackle GBVF in SA

Despite President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address to the nation on 29 September 2026,, concerns remain over gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF).

Ramaphosa announced immediate measures aimed at improving the response to GBVF and serious violent crime.

The measures include:

A national case recovery operation to audit unresolved murders and sexual offences within 60 days;

A funded plan within 60 days to reduce forensic backlogs and set turnaround standards;

Municipal women’s safety audits to identify hazards like broken streetlights and unsafe transport routes within 60 days; and

A coordinated legislative package within 60 days to address alcohol-related violence.

Brenda Madumise-Pajibo, director of feminist organisation Wise 4 Afrika, described the announcement as “nothing new”, pointing to previous government interventions that had failed to produce tangible results.

“We have the national strategic plan on GBVF that was not institutionalised, let alone operationalised. If it was, the president would not have unveiled a four-point plan that must be implemented within 60 days, while the strategic plan has failed over the past seven years,” she said.