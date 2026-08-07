PODCAST | The real price of being a baddie on a budget and chasing ‘the look’ – Part 1

Dr Avela Mayekiso visits 'The Lifestyle Scene' podcast to talk about the line between glow-up and harm, who's cashing in, and what it actually costs to chase the 'baddie' standard.

If you’ve been anywhere near social media this month, you’ll have seen it – another glued-down lace front, another caption about ‘snatched’ edges, and then, a few slides later, a trichologist stitching that same clip with a warning about traction alopecia and glue burns along the hairline. It’s become a whole genre: the baddie tutorial followed by the this is what it did to my scalp reveal.

And it’s not just wigs. Skin lightening is back in the group chats under softer names like “glow” and “brightening.”

Veneers and contouring have basically become baseline expectations rather than glow-up extras. And somewhere in between, brands have figured out that if you call any of this self-care or body positivity, people feel good about buying it – even when what they’re buying is a fix for a problem the industry helped convince them they had.

So, today we’re asking: where’s the line between glow-up and harm, who’s cashing in, and what does it actually cost – financially, physically, and mentally – to chase the baddie standard in SA?

Dermatologist and Dr Avela Mayekiso visits ‘The Lifestyle Scene’ podcast to talk to host Kaunda Selisho about the line between glow-up and harm, who’s cashing in, and what it actually costs to chase the “baddie” standard. Part 2 of this episode will feature rapper, baddie and general creative, Money Badoo.

Listen to all episodes of The Lifestyle Scene podcast here and subscribe to stay up to date.

The Lifestyle Scene Podcast Host: Kaunda Selisho

Podcast Producer: Kaunda Selisho

Director, Editor, Engineer: Shaun Holland

Production Assistant, Second Camera: Caslian Scott