Fashion And Beauty

Home » Lifestyle » Fashion And Beauty

Inside Teko Modise’s After Dark celebration: All black, caviar and candlelight at Solo [PICS]

Picture of Kaunda Selisho

By Kaunda Selisho

Journalist

9 minute read

5 August 2026

07:53 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

Freckle Eyewear closed out its "Shades in the City" campaign with an intimate after-dark celebration at Sandton's Solo Restaurant.

Inside Freckle Eyewear's After Dark: Teko Modise, caviar and candlelight at Solo

Freckle Eyewear founder Lihle Lamola and brand ambassador Teko Modise pose amid Solo’s dimmed backdrop, wearing designer eyewear despite the low light — a nod to the campaign’s after-dark reframe. Picture: Supplied, Taff Studios for Freckle Eyewear

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

There’s a version of Johannesburg that only shows up once the sun’s gone down and the guest list has been trimmed to a room’s worth of people – and that’s the version Freckle Eyewear went looking for when it moved its “Shades in the City” campaign indoors long after the sun had set on the Jozi skyline.

Where the March 2026 leg of the campaign had Siya Bunny and Teko Modise working the city’s most photographed corners – Nelson Mandela Square, The Melrose Gallery, Gautrain Station, the terrace at Alto 234 – this second act stripped all of that away.

No skyline, no daylight, no second face fronting the campaign. Just Modise, alone this time, in a private room at Solo, Sandton, for a night built around restraint rather than spectacle.

Editorial Noir

The room read more supper club than launch event as guests like Teddy Geldart, K Naomi Phakathi, Phupho Gumede and Lerato Kganyago-Ndlela showed off their best Editorial Noir style per the event invitation.

Inside Freckle Eyewear's After Dark: Teko Modise, caviar and candlelight at Solo
Phupho Gumede and Lerato Kganyago-Ndlela at Freckle Eyewear’s Shades In The City After Dark celebration. Picture: Supplied, Taff Studios for Freckle Eyewear
Inside Freckle Eyewear's After Dark: Teko Modise, caviar and candlelight at Solo
Lerato Kganyago-Ndlela at Freckle Eyewear’s Shades In The City After Dark celebration. Picture: Supplied, Taff Studios for Freckle Eyewear
Inside Freckle Eyewear's After Dark: Teko Modise, caviar and candlelight at Solo
Teddy Geldart at Freckle Eyewear’s Shades In The City After Dark celebration. Picture: Supplied, Taff Studios for Freckle Eyewear
Inside Freckle Eyewear's After Dark: Teko Modise, caviar and candlelight at Solo
K Naomi Phakathi at Freckle Eyewear’s Shades In The City After Dark celebration. Picture: Supplied, Taff Studios for Freckle Eyewear
Inside Freckle Eyewear's After Dark: Teko Modise, caviar and candlelight at Solo
Teko Modise and his guests at Freckle Eyewear’s Shades In The City After Dark celebration. Picture: Supplied, Taff Studios for Freckle Eyewear
Inside Freckle Eyewear's After Dark: Teko Modise, caviar and candlelight at Solo
Charmaine Ramalope-Makhubela at Freckle Eyewear’s Shades In The City After Dark celebration. She founded Glam Foodie a South African culinary brand and community founded in 2005. She is a self-taught chef, recipe developer, and media personality who introduced guests to Gourmet Boutique caviar. Picture: Supplied, Taff Studios for Freckle Eyewear
Inside Freckle Eyewear's After Dark: Teko Modise, caviar and candlelight at Solo
DJ Speedsta at Freckle Eyewear’s Shades In The City After Dark celebration. Picture: Supplied, Taff Studios for Freckle Eyewear
Inside Freckle Eyewear's After Dark: Teko Modise, caviar and candlelight at Solo
Lihle Lamola and brand ambassador Teko Modise at Freckle Eyewear’s Shades In The City After Dark celebration. Picture: Supplied, Taff Studios for Freckle Eyewear
Inside Freckle Eyewear's After Dark: Teko Modise, caviar and candlelight at Solo
Caviar at Freckle Eyewear’s Shades In The City After Dark celebration. Picture: Supplied, Taff Studios for Freckle Eyewear
Inside Freckle Eyewear's After Dark: Teko Modise, caviar and candlelight at Solo
Shades In The City After Dark celebration. Picture: Supplied, Taff Studios for Freckle Eyewear
Inside Freckle Eyewear's After Dark: Teko Modise, caviar and candlelight at Solo
Designer eyewear at the Shades In The City After Dark celebration. Picture: Supplied, Taff Studios for Freckle Eyewear
Inside Freckle Eyewear's After Dark: Teko Modise, caviar and candlelight at Solo
Shades In The City After Dark celebration. Picture: Supplied, Taff Studios for Freckle Eyewear

DJ Speedsta worked a set pitched for the dancefloor rather than crowd control, Don Julio cocktails moved steadily around the tables, and at the height of the evening, Charmaine Ramalope-Makhubela – the self-taught chef and founder of Glam Foodie – walked guests through a caviar tasting one mother-of-pearl spoonful (or back-of-the-hand bump) at a time.

‘Not about what you wear’

It’s a deliberate shift in register for a campaign that, at launch, was framed around movement – “not about what you wear, but how you move through the city,” as the brand put it, all confidence and unapologetic style against Johannesburg’s most recognisable backdrops.

After Dark keeps that same DNA but turns the volume down: fewer people, softer lighting, and eyewear that’s meant to be noticed across a table rather than across a city block.

Modise, a fixture in South African men’s fashion circles well beyond his football career, has become something of a shorthand for that off-duty polish – the kind of dressing that looks unbothered but rarely is.

Man of the moment

Fronting the campaign solo this time puts more weight on that reputation, and the mood of the night – hushed, warmly lit, more dinner party than PR stunt – seemed built to match it.

“Shades for me, started off as something that I love because I’ve got social anxiety. I’ve got a thing with eyes and strangers, funny enough, now, I’m on TV and I speak for a living but I don’t like speaking in public… And sekgoa (English) is not my thing,” joked Modise in an off-the-cuff speech, disarming guests by triggering waves of laughter.

He concluded by thanking the brand for working with him for years and thanked his guests, some coming in from as far as Cape Town, for showing up to celebrate him in the moment.

RELATED ARTICLES

Read more on these topics

design events fashion Teko Modise

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News No end in sight for Pikitup protests, but ‘administration doesn’t really care’
Politics ‘Zuma uses people and dumps them’: Why MK party’s instability will affect support
News Expropriation Act: ‘Compensation isn’t just ka-ching’ – Lawyers advised against dictionary definitions of constitution
Politics R31m World Cup spending row: McKenzie accused of dribbling committee
News Don’t rule out snow in Gauteng as strong cold front approaches

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News