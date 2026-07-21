Real Madrid’s Vini Jr’s cosmetic surgery has fans talking after new face procedure reveal

Brazilian football superstar embraces non-surgical cosmetic treatment during off-season break.

Brazilian football sensation Vinícius Júnior has become the latest global sports star to spark conversation. He did so after undergoing a non-surgical cosmetic procedure known as chin harmonisation during his off-season break.

The Real Madrid FC winger reportedly had the treatment in Goiânia, Brazil. In addition, renowned dermatologist Dr Alessandro Alarcão performed it under strict privacy measures.

The procedure took place in July 2026 before the start of Real Madrid’s preparations for the new 2026-27 campaign. As a result, the footballer had enough time to recover before returning to full training.

Unlike cosmetic surgery, chin harmonisation is a minimally invasive aesthetic treatment that uses dermal fillers, most commonly hyaluronic acid, or biostimulators to reshape and define the chin, jawline, and lower face.

The goal is to create a more balanced facial profile without the need for implants, bone surgery, or lengthy recovery periods.

The treatment has become increasingly popular among celebrities, influencers, and athletes who want subtle enhancements while maintaining a natural appearance.

Experts say chin harmonisation can improve jawline definition, correct facial asymmetry, and strengthen the appearance of a naturally recessed chin. The procedure is performed in a medical office using topical anaesthetic and usually takes less than an hour.

Recovery is relatively quick.

Patients may experience mild swelling, tenderness, or light bruising for the first 24 to 72 hours.

Most people can return to work or everyday activities almost immediately. However, doctors generally advise avoiding strenuous exercise and contact sports for between 24 and 48 hours.

The healing process

The final results become visible once any remaining swelling settles, typically within one to two weeks.

For elite athletes like Vinícius Júnior, this shorter recovery period makes the treatment especially attractive.

Unlike traditional chin implants or corrective jaw surgery, which can require weeks away from physical activity, filler-based harmonisation allows players to resume training with minimal interruption.

The football star has not publicly commented on the procedure. Nevertheless, images circulating online have fuelled discussions among supporters.

Many praised his refreshed appearance while others debated the growing popularity of cosmetic enhancements among male celebrities and professional athletes.

As aesthetic treatments continue to evolve, more men are openly embracing procedures once largely associated with women. Medical professionals stress that when performed by qualified practitioners, non-surgical facial harmonisation can safely enhance facial features. At the same time, it preserves natural expressions.

Netizen’s react

Reactions from social media and supporters were mixed. While some felt he looked like a totally different person, others welcomed the change. This is because facial surgery among men has become more socially acceptable in current society.

“He looks great. It is subtle and still looks like Vini.”

“Nothing wrong with wanting a little confidence boost.”

“I honestly did not notice until people pointed it out.”

“Men are finally normalising self-care and cosmetic treatments too.”

“As long as he keeps scoring goals, fans will always support him.”