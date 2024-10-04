From teapots to trendsetters: Anna S gives crochet a sexy spin

'You can wear something crochet and feel sexy, but still comfortable.'

When you think of crochet, images of tea cosies, doilies, and other granny-like stuff might be the first thing you think about. But what if crochet was something else entirely in the twenty-first century; something sexy and bold? Enter Anna Susanna du Plooy, founder of Anna S, who is quietly changing crochet from teapot couture to body beautiful.

“I’ve always believed crochet can be sexy,” she said. “It all depends on the style you’re creating.” Du Plooy is the kind of designer who combines old-school techniques, including in the way in which she stitches, with modern flair.

She does everything by hand. “For me, it’s about the pattern and the fit. You can wear something crochet and feel sexy, but still comfortable.” It’s a bit see-through, it has an organic feel, it’s textured but a gentle body hug.

All by hand. Anna S creator Sandra du Plooy is an artist. Picture: Hein Kaiser

Anna’s needling into crochet began unexpectedly. After two decades in the corporate world where she worked as a regional merchandise manager for a large fashion retailer and a brief stint at, well, a smaller chain. After that, Du Plooy found herself at a crossroads.

Restructuring within the large retail group forced her out, and she struggled to find a fit in her new career environment at the smaller company. “I couldn’t fit into the family at my next job,” she said. “After working for a large company for 20 years and the brief in and out at the smaller one, I was suddenly doing office work for my partner’s maintenance business, and I was bored out of my mind.”

Messy bun beanies spark a thriving business

Crochet became her creative escape. What started as a hobby to pass the time quickly evolved into something much bigger over a relatively short space of time. “I made my first messy bun beanie for myself,” she said. “Then I made another for my sister, and then friends started asking for one too. The orders kept coming, and I thought, why not give it a go?”

Du Plooy now sells at every market possible and has joined the festival circuit. “The response has been amazing,” she said. “I sell out almost every week.”

The brand name Anna S has its own back story. “I grew up hating my names,” Du Plooy said. “Everyone called me Sandra instead, consequently. But it turns out, both my Christian names came from my grandmother, who I didn’t really know, and she was a crocheter too. So, when it came time to launching my brand, I thought, why not honour her? And that’s how Anna S was born.”

‘You should see my notebook’

Crochet wasn’t something she’d mastered overnight. It’s complex and Du Plooy taught herself. “My mom used to crochet blankets, but only with three different stitches,” she shared. “When lockdown hit a few years ago, I started YouTubing, learning different stitches, and soon enough, I was creating my own patterns.” She said that to this day she cannot read traditional patterns, the kind you would buy in a store. “You should see my notebook, I make something, then write down the steps that I took to get there so that I can make it again,” she said.

“Everything I do is my own creation,” she said. “Designs happen in my head, and then I make them. I like to keep things modern and sexy.”

Neutrals, mustard, and the hues you need now

Summer is here and she’s on top of trends. “Neutral colours and softer tones are big right now,” she said. “Denim blues, rose pinks, stone colours, and greens are in. White has always been a winner [colour], and mustard, for some reason just keeps selling,” Du Plooy said.

And it’s not about wearing doilies. “I keep it sexy, even if it’s casual,” she said. “A shorter length, a bit of a see-through pattern. It’s those little details that make a garment stand out. Whether it’s fitted or oversized, it’s about giving people the confidence to feel sexy, no matter their size.”

Crochet crop tops or bikini tops and jeans are festival stock standards this year, she added. “The great thing is that you can even swim in these tops. I use 100% cotton, so it keeps its shape.” Du Plooy said that presently she is working on a beachwear range, too, including much sought-after one-pieces, bikinis and resort wear.

In the past, crochet garments were often set aside because of the notion that they lose shape easily. Du Plooy said that when you take care of the clothes, and it’s not made of synthetic yarn, there’s no problem. “Cold wash, don’t hang it, just lay it flat to dry. If you do that, it won’t stretch out or fall apart.”

