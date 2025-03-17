Fashion trend to try: Stella Mccartney,the high-top vegan football boot

The vegan streetwear trend is back and set to dominate urban and fashion circles.

PARIS, FRANCE – For please seek approval from Fashion House) (EDITOR’S NOTE: Image contains partial nudity.) A model walks the runway during the Stella McCartney Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 30, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Peter White/Getty Images)

Haute couture has found a new home in urban streetwear, bridging the gap between luxury and everyday fashion.

This is evident in the latest collections by well-known designers who usually show off their latest collections on runways. They are merging high-fashion aesthetics with athletic influences in a way that feels accessible to all.

This season’s standout is The Rasant by Stella McCartney.

It has a sleek unisex silhouette that pays homage to the Adidas Monza trainer, which was featured in McCartney’s first collection.

The legacy of Stella McCartney

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 06: Stella McCartney attends the 2024 Met Gala celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/Getty Images)

Born in London to Beatles legend Paul McCartney and photographer Linda McCartney, Stella McCartney was immersed in creativity and activism from a young age.

Her mother’s passion for animal rights and environmental consciousness deeply influenced her, shaping the foundation of her sustainable fashion empire.

She launched her fashion house in 2001, quickly establishing herself as a leader in ethical fashion.

In 2004, she debuted her Adidas by Stella McCartney performance wear line, a partnership that has flourished for two decades.

Notable milestones in her career include the launch of the vegan STELLA fragrance, the introduction of the widely popular Falabella bag in 2009, and designing Team Great Britain’s Olympic uniforms for both the 2012 and 2016 Summer Games.

PARIS, FRANCE – A model, shoe detail, walks the runway during the Stella McCartney Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week . (Photo by Peter White/Getty Images)

Her innovative approach extended into menswear in 2017 and the first-ever vegan Stan Smith sneaker in 2018.

That year, she also established the Stella McCartney Cares Foundation, supporting sustainability and breast cancer awareness.

By 2019, she entered a partnership with LVMH, solidifying her brand’s position in the global luxury market while continuing her work as a sustainability adviser.

Her commitment to eco-conscious innovation saw her introduce the world’s first Mylo™ mycelium leather garments in 2021, as well as a collaboration with Adidas and footballer Paul Pogba for the first vegan football boot.

PARIS, FRANCE -A model walks the runway during the Stella McCartney Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France. (Photo by Peter White/Getty Images)

She has consistently pushed boundaries, with milestones such as the release of commercially available handbags, a vegan skincare range, and the co-founding of the SOS Fund to support sustainable startups.

Her contributions to fashion and sustainability were recognised in 2023 when King Charles III honoured her with a CBE.

Today, her brand spans women’s ready-to-wear, unisex capsules, kids’ collections, accessories, swimwear, lingerie, and her ongoing Adidas collaboration.

With 48 directly owned stores and 21 franchise locations worldwide, her designs are sold in 77 countries and are available for online shopping in 100 regions.

The Monza streetwear trend: Where racing meets fashion

PARIS, FRANCE – A model, bag and shoe details, walks the runway during the Stella McCartney Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 30, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Peter White/Getty Images)

Speaking about the Adidas by Stella McCartney SS25 collection, Stella McCartney said: “When we started Adidas by Stella McCartney, I wanted to support our community in expressing their individuality through pieces that do not compromise on style for sport.

“This modular collection innovates that vision for the next generation, combining high-fashion design, high-performance technologies, and dynamic layers for the ultimate self-expression.

“I cannot wait to see how our community brings this collection together in their way.” The multi-purpose backpack jacket is a standout piece from the collection, featuring a zippered compartment that transforms it from a jacket to a rucksack.

The colour scheme combines classic collegiate hues like navy, grey melange, and primary red with striking neon and acid-yellow accents.

Earth-and-water-inspired prints add a dynamic, textured element to the designs, reinforcing the theme of movement and energy.

This fusion of motorsport aesthetics with contemporary fashion is part of a larger cultural shift.

With Adidas by Stella McCartney leading the charge, the Monza streetwear trend is set to dominate runways and city streets alike.