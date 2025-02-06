Fashion And Beauty

6 Feb 2025

05:41 pm

WATCH | Power, glam, and politics: Sona 2025’s red carpet steals the spotlight

We’re witnessing fashion statements that go beyond just clothes. Who’s turning heads and who’s setting trends?

The red carpet at the State of the Nation Address (Sona) is more than just a walkway – it’s a runway of power, prestige, and political statements.

As South Africa’s leaders, dignitaries, and VIPs arrive at Cape Town’s City Hall tonight, all eyes will be on their fashion choices, from bold traditional attire to sleek designer ensembles.

Who will dazzle, who will surprise, and who will miss the mark? As the guests arrive, let’s dive into the looks of Sona 2025’s red carpet.

17:00 Fashion on the Sona 2025 red carpet

17:15 Wear Local at Sona

17:00 The SANDF band entertains guests as they arrive

