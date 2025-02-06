WATCH | Power, glam, and politics: Sona 2025’s red carpet steals the spotlight

We’re witnessing fashion statements that go beyond just clothes. Who’s turning heads and who’s setting trends?

The red carpet at the State of the Nation Address (Sona) is more than just a walkway – it’s a runway of power, prestige, and political statements.

As South Africa’s leaders, dignitaries, and VIPs arrive at Cape Town’s City Hall tonight, all eyes will be on their fashion choices, from bold traditional attire to sleek designer ensembles.

Who will dazzle, who will surprise, and who will miss the mark? As the guests arrive, let’s dive into the looks of Sona 2025’s red carpet.

17:00 Fashion on the Sona 2025 red carpet

Proudly SA – SONA Red Carpet Fashion Show, 06 February 2025 https://t.co/bOqJjIbQun — Parliament of RSA (@ParliamentofRSA) February 6, 2025

17:15 Wear Local at Sona

Parliament has partnered with @ProudlySA to support the local fashion industry by encouraging Members of Parliament and guests to wear locally produced attire at SONA. The campaign, “Wear Local at SONA”, aims to elevate the local fashion industry calling on the nation’s leaders… pic.twitter.com/20TKJrFun5 — Parliament of RSA (@ParliamentofRSA) February 6, 2025

17:00 The SANDF band entertains guests as they arrive