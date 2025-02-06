Multimedia

By Carlos Muchave

6 Feb 2025

06:15 pm

WATCH LIVE: President Cyril Ramaphosa’s 2025 State of the Nation Address

Ramaphosa will address a number of issues at this year's State of the Nation Address.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the State of the Nation Address (Sona) in Parliament on Thursday, 6 February 2025.

Ramaphosa is set to address a number of issues during this year’s address, including education, health and the current deployment of South African National Defence Force (SANDF) troops in the DRC.

Unemployment is another aspect that the country, especially the youth, will hope to hear a battle plan from the president on.

ALSO READ: Sona 2025: Didiza allays fears of free meat and alcohol being served during Ramaphosa’s speech

Among other key talking points will be the controversial Expropriation Act that has sparked a funding freeze and diplomatic storm with the US.

This will be Ramaphosa’s first Sona after the formation of the government of national unity (GNU) and this address will give us an idea of how the coalition’s plans will be implemented.

Cyril Ramaphosa Government of national unity (GNU) State of the Nation Address (SONA)

