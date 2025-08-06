Spring fashion turns up the volume

These are the colours and trends in this coming season.

After winter’s lull fashion between cold and high summer is expected to up the ante and the volume.

It’s bold, it’s got a lot of skin, and it’s all about demanding attention.

Powder pink, tangerine, emerald and mint are just some of the hues you can expect to see as the soft neutrals and minimalism of years past give way to a yell or two.

“Colour has taken the lead,” said stylist and trend analyst Lynne McMaster. “It is not just about brightness; it is about intent. These are choices people are making to be seen.”

The return of animal prints is part of the same conversation. Leopard, tiger and snake are everywhere.

According to W Magazine, bold patterns are on the up and up going into early spring. But it is not just jungle-inspired motifs. Vintage food branding is making its way onto summer shirts and tees. Think Big Blue, think how squishy toys have become branded with food.

Food in fashion is trending

“Food in fashion is still trending,” said Ashwin Daniels, buyer and trend analyst at The Fix. “But it has changed. This year, we are seeing vintage butter and sardine tin prints that add a bit of nostalgia.

“Mediterranean holiday references are big too like olive branches, lemons, tiles, things that evoke the feeling of a European summer.”

Floral prints have also gone from polite to oversized. 3D appliqués and exaggerated blooms were all over runways, with Vogue noting their dominance in recent shows.

Designers are leaning into dopamine dressing again with bold pieces, rich textures, and silhouettes that recall the glamour and excess of the 1980s.

“Power shoulders are back, so are ruffles and polka dots,” said McMaster. “We are seeing a lot of influence from the eighties, but with better fabrics and a more modern edge.”

ALSO READ: Bye-bye cubicles, hello coffee badging: The work trend you can’t ignore.

At the same time, boho styling has made a sidebar appearance. Lace, fringe, suede jackets and flowing skirts are being reworked by designers like Zimmermann and Chloé, bringing a softer aesthetic that balances the more ‘pump up the volume’ feel of the season.

Oversized blazers are being worn over joggers or slip dresses. Shrunken blazers and mandarin collars are also coming through, offering structure without the stiffness.

“People want versatility,” McMaster said. “They want to dress up without feeling boxed in.”

Layering is here to stay, for now

Layering is just not going away, either. Lightweight trench coats, sheer blouses that hint at femininity, pleated skirts and belted knit dresses allow for outfit building without giving up comfort or movement.

Textures are being mixed, and leather, fake fur, velvet and quilted silhouettes remember winter.

Low-rise is back with a vengeance, and the more hip and tummy on show, the better.

Underboob will also be making a comeback after a few absent years as temperatures rise. “It’s all about real estate,” said McMaster.

“The boldness of the season speaks to it. The trend also lends itself to thrifting and mixing, matching and building your spring wardrobe around the sociable aspects of your persona.”

Under boob is back this season. Picture: Supplied

The classic jeans and white tee are also a mainstay of spring, but it is accessorised and complemented by bits and bobs that turn up the volume.

Cropped fake leather jackets, waistcoats, large belts and tighter fits to show off natural curves give the look a fresh and edgy feel.

Shorts have more body

Shorts are not teeny. A fuller, lower slung short allows for more movement, real estate where it matters this season and a larger wash of colour. It’s playful.

Accessories are not just decorative but used to sculpt, just like in the eighties. Statement earrings, chunky resin cuffs and studded mini bags are coming to a store near you. Footwear leans into retro, with narrow sneakers, ballet flats and Crocs.

“There is definitely more confidence in the choices people are making,” said Daniels. “There is less concern about playing it safe and more about expressing personality.”

NOW READ: Why Gen Z fears phones