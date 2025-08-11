PICS: How ‘besties’ interpreted DJ Zinhle’s Zee Nation festival themes

The second annual event took place at Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg on Saturday.

The Zee Nation Festival lit up the Nasrec Expo Centre on Saturday, 9 August, as fans and celebrities gathered to celebrate Women’s Day in style.

Running from midday to 2am, the event was a spectacular blend of fashion and music, featuring performances from top artists such as Lady Du, Mawhoo, Sjava, Big Zulu, and Nandi Nakai, to name a few.

Guests embraced three dress-code themes shared by DJ Zinhle ahead of the festival: Into the Wild, Pink, and Carnival.

ALSO READ: Spring fashion turns up the volume

DJ Zinhle’s Zee Nation Festival: Fashion meets music

Into the Wild

Earthy, edgy, and untamed, Into the Wild invited guests to channel jungle queens and safari adventurers with animal prints, faux leather, and earthy tones.

Accessories were key – leather belts, statement earrings, and tribal-inspired hairstyles adorned with beads or feathers.

Makeup for this theme leaned towards golden highlights and natural tones, with a touch of tribal face paint for the bold.

Pink

The Pink theme brought playful, flirty energy to the festival, from pastel suits to hot-pink minis.

Guests combined tulle skirts, co-ords, and monochrome looks with sequins, feathers and beautiful accessories.

DJ Zinhle’s advice to “embrace every shade” was clearly followed, with many sporting glossy lips, pink blush, and shimmering eyeshadow.

Carnival

Vibrant, loud, and full of movement, Carnival drew inspiration from Afro-Caribbean and Brazilian festival cultures. The look combined sequins, fringe and bold prints.

Guests accessorised with feathered headpieces, body chains, layered jewellery, and colourful sunglasses. Hairstyles ranged from braids and bright extensions to glitter-sprinkled buns, complemented by glittering makeup, gemstones, and metallic shimmer.

NOW READ: ‘We needed triple threats’: ‘Youngins’ casting director Keneilwe Matidze ahead of final season premiere