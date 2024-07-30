Stylish Keagan Buchanan launches NINE ONE fashion brand

Footballer Keagan Buchanan is turning his passion for fashion into a business. Picture: keagzxbuchanan

Earlier this year South African footballer Keagan Buchanan was voted the second most stylish player in the country.

The former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder has taken things a step further, launching his own fashion brand, NINE ONE.

“I’ve loved fashion since I was in high school,” Buchanan said.

“When I was still playing for Maritzburg [United] in my last season, that’s when I started doing some designs and then I had an idea of what it is I wanted to do in fashion. I’ve now launched my brand and I’m excited.”

Earlier this year son of former Bafana Bafana captain Lucas Radebe, Primo Baloyi, sat down with Teko Modise and SuperSport presenter Nqobile Khwezi to rank South African football players based on their fashion taste.

The list was made up of players who ply their trade in the DSTV Premier Soccer League.

Primo called out names of various footballers, and without knowing who would be next, Teko and Nqobile had to rate each player’s fashion sense on a scale of one to five.

Buchanan was ranked second, only behind retired player Modise. Technically, Buchanan is considered the most stylish footballer who is still plying his trade.

Former Orlando Pirates player Linda Mntambo was rated the fifth best, Khuliso Mudau came in fourth place while Vincent Pule took the third spot.

Being a professional football player is a very demanding job, there’s matchday, training, fitness routines and eating plans to follow to stay at your best.

Having a “side hustle” isn’t always ideal for footballers, but Buchanan seems to have found a way to balance his two inspiring careers.

“Football is my bread and butter, it’s my first love. So, when it’s football time, there’s no distractions, it’s full focus on my job as a footballer,” said Buchanan speaking to sports publication, SportsBoom.

A career in sports doesn’t last forever, and venturing into entrepreneurship isn’t easy for any individual. Buchanan gives a little bit of insight into how he handled the transition from football to entrepreneurship.

“You need to manage your time and prioritise. Not give one less than the other,” he says.

Well aware of the fact that he’s chosen an unconventional path as opposed to other South African footballers, who usually venture into construction or fields that are deemed to be more “serious”, Buchanan knows how to deal with the stigma that he might not be doing things the conventional way.

“I think the challenge there is making sure that I’m not distracted by people thinking that I’m not focused because I’m busy trying to run a clothing brand,” he stated firmly.

“I would like to grow my brand into one of the biggest brands. A staple brand in my avenue of fashion I’d say, which is luxury athleisure.”

Buchanan is currently signed under the recently relegated team, Cape Town Spurs.

Now at 33 years old, Buchanan is aware that he’s now reached the twilight years of his career and is prepared to take it all in his stride.

“I’d just like to play consistently and enjoy these finer years of my football career. And play with happiness and just try and help the team to win and succeed.”

“My experience in sports influenced my approach in the fashion industry because in football you learn a lot about life,” averred the Arsenal supporter.

“You learn a lot about basically everything, it’s a very tough profession – mentally, physically, emotionally, so I think being a professional footballer has prepared me for all the challenges in business. Essentially football is a business as well.”

