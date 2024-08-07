PICS:How Gen Z Fashion is a Homage to 90s Fashion

By mixing elements of grunge, minimalism, streetwear, and iconic accessories, today's youthful fashion enthusiasts and celebrities pay homage to a decade that continues to influence.

The resurgence of 90s fashion among Gen Z is more than a trend; it’s an artistic revival that connects the past with the present, at times bonding teenagers and parents.

Fashion is cyclical, and the resurgence of 90s trends among Gen Z is a testament to this phenomenon.

Inspired by RNB group TLC, Aaliyah, Avril Lavigne, Fred Durst, Pharell and Boom Shaka.

We show you how to wear the 90’s look in 2024.

Presently, the late Ricki Rick and likes of Material Don Dada.

Looks inspired by the 90’s movie ‘Clueless‘ made a comeback into retail stores this season, with plaid skirts, blazers, thicker platform heels, and velvet headbands, this trend has also translated into nail colours and sneakers.

From oversized flannels to tiny sunglasses, the styles that once defined the grunge and minimalistic era of the 90s are making a bold comeback, driven by the younger generation.

This nostalgic reference is not only observed on the streets but also prominently displayed by some of today’s most influential celebrities.

The Influence of Grunge and Minimalism

One of the most defining aspects of 90s threads was grunge, characterized by its laid-back, rebellious vibe, skateboard sneakers like Vans, frayed jeans, checked shirts with logo t-shirts, and let’s not forget Doc Martens boots with stockings.

Musical sensations like the UK’s Yungblud speak to the current version of grunge.

Often switching up his look, the dark aesthetic is always apparent.

Yungblud, brings the old grunge look forward by adding nail colour, at times wearing kilts and skirts and beanies with ear embellishments.

Some of today’s most influential celebrities not only showcase this nostalgic reference but also prominently display it on the streets.

Celebrities like Billie Eilish epitomise this look, often seen in baggy clothing that challenges traditional notions of femininity and fashion norms.

Her style reflects a direct lineage from the grunge icons like Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love.

On the other hand, minimalism, another major trend in the 90s, has also found a place in the wardrobes of younger fashion lovers.

This era’s love for clean lines and neutral palettes is evident in the fashion picks of stars like Zendaya.

Known for her sophisticated yet straightforward outfits, Zendaya often channels 90s minimalism with sleek slip dresses and simple, elegant pieces that echo the effortless chic of supermodels like Kate Moss.

Locally MTV presenter and Born into Fame reality show star Shamiso Mosaka adds a touch of 90’s nostalgia with cargo pants, and grunge tops while keeping her look lady-like and sexy. Occasionally switching it up with feminine textures of lace and bodice reminiscent of the 90s

The Rise of Streetwear

Streetwear, a fashion trend that gained popularity in the 90s, has been fully embraced by Gen Z. Celebrities such as A$AP Rocky and Kylie Jenner frequently showcase their love for this style.

A$AP Rocky’s outfits often feature bold graphics, baggy jeans, and statement sneakers, reminiscent of the urban trends popularized by hip-hop artists in the 90s.

From his cornrows, baggy jeans, and chains, Rocky’s fashion screams circa 90s.

Similarly, Kylie Jenner mixes high fashion with streetwear, bringing a 90s sensibility into the contemporary fashion scene with oversized jackets and chunky sneakers.

Hip Hop artist Blxckie’s fashion sense pushes the streetwear trends in all aspects, leading to fashion lines and fans clamouring at the thought of dressing like him.

The Comeback of 90s Accessories

From grills to extractable gold teeth, chains and thick rings. South Africa”s Grammy award-winning Tyla wears a cute clip-on diamond and gold tooth in her music videos and on stage.

A popular 90’s staple.

Accessories from the 90s are also making a significant comeback, and Gen Z is all about incorporating these nostalgic pieces into their everyday looks.

Often seen on stars such as fashion-forward artists Young Stunna and Oscar Mbo.

Tiny sunglasses, scrunchies, and bucket hats have made a comeback.

Bella Hadid is frequently, seen wearing tiny sunglasses, an accessory that gained popularity among celebrities like Naomi Campbell in the 90s.

Meanwhile, bucket hats referred to in Mzansi as a ‘spoti’, once a staple of 90s hip-hop fashion, are now seen on Jaden Smith, who combines them with modern streetwear to create a unique style that pays homage to the past.

Mzansi conglomerate, which included the late rapper Rikhado Makhado known as Riky Rik who passed away in February 2022.

Along with fellow members, rapper Stilo Magolide (Micheal Chirwa) and rapper and fashionista uSanele (Sanele Xolo) now a Brand development manager in fashion, are popular for inspiring a 90’s style fashion on the local scene that has grown to the current streetwear looks we see on Jozi streets.

Moving away from regular match threads to more edgy combinations that also need an edgier persona to carry them.

Bucket hats and logo caps are a South African staple, they are worn daily by the likes of Tshepo Pitso known as Material Don Dada a known influencer in the fashion space.

Vintage and Thrift Shopping

Looking fashionable doesn’t have to break the bank and Genz understands that fully.

Also referred to as pre-loved clothing, Gen Z’s commitment to sustainability has also fueled the return of 90s fashion, as many young people turn to thrift shopping and vintage stores to find authentic pieces from the decade.

Or just raid their parent’s closet!

Take a walk along Braamfontien streets on a Saturday and find many people selling pre-loved clothes at a reasonable price.

This movement is not only about clothes but also about making a statement against fast fashion, which is said to be hurting the environment and smaller economies.

Stars like popular YouTuber Emma Chamberlain are champions of thrifting, often sharing their vintage finds with millions of followers.

Emma’s eclectic style, featuring timeless elements such as high-waisted jeans and cropped tops, showcases the reinvention of 90s fashion.

Fashion pivots around different generations and gets a slight upgrade.

Gen Z ensures that 90s fashion lives on with new interpretations, proving good style never goes out of fashion.

Fashion Editor tips: Fabrics to look for when shopping the trend: leather, velvet, denim, furry bucket hats and plaids.