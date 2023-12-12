The do’s and don’ts of retinoids: Everything you need to know about using a Vitamin A skincare

Caring for your skin is a crucial aspect of your life that requires special attention. Here are the guidelines for using Vitamin A, outlining what to do and what to avoid.

Ask any skincare expert about the key ingredient, and they’ll likely point to “retinol,” also known as “Vitamin A.” Part of the Retinoid family, Vitamin A derivatives offer various benefits, from anti-aging to preventing breakouts.

Retinoids, available in prescription and over-the-counter forms, boost cell turnover, brighten skin, and act as antioxidants. They remove dead skin cells and prevent blemishes. One unique role is addressing elastosis caused by sun damage, enhancing skin regeneration.

Original Retinaldehyde and Retinoic acid forms are effective but can cause reactions and sun sensitivity. New-generation Retinoids mimic prescription strength without these issues. Lamelle Research Laboratories adds ingredients to block Retinoid reaction triggers.

Dr Bradley Wagemaker from Lamelle Research Laboratories outlines do’s and don’ts for optimal use.

Do’s

Introduce Retinoids slowly

If you are new to retinoids, start with a lower concentration and gradually increase. Mix the retinoid product with your regular moisturizer to ease the effects.

Seek guidance from your therapist or medical professional. As a general rule, for older-generation retinoids, begin with once or twice a week, increasing to three times a week, every other day, and eventually, daily.

Wear SPF

It’s important for everyone to apply SPF daily, regardless of their skincare routine. However, SPF becomes even more critical when using Vitamin A products.

Some Retinoids can heighten skin sensitivity to the sun, making it crucial to use a high-quality, broad-spectrum SPF daily, especially when spending time outdoors.

Additionally, the sun can degrade Retinoids. If you are using a non-sun-sensitive form of Retinoid during the day, it’s essential to safeguard it with a broad-spectrum sunscreen to maintain its effectiveness.

RA Correctives cream. Picture: Supplied

Apply Retinoids at night

Applying your active Retinoid at night is ideal, as it won’t be affected by the sun’s UV rays.

Use with hyaluronic acid

Hyaluronic acid, a highly effective hydrator capable of retaining up to 1000 times its weight in water, pairs perfectly with retinol.

These two components can be applied together, and hyaluronic acid ensures your skin remains moisturised, addressing any potential dryness exacerbated by retinol.

Don’ts

Don’t start with the highest concentration

Certain Retinoid products come in various concentrations, ranging from 0.1% to 5% or higher.

It’s advisable, with expert guidance, to begin with the lowest concentration to enable your skin to acclimate, gradually progressing to higher concentrations. Even with milder, less irritating forms, keep in mind that they can still increase skin shedding.

Don’t start too many active ingredients at one time

Incorporating various active ingredients into your skincare routine is completely reasonable. Retinoids, vitamin C, alpha hydroxy acids, hyaluronic acid, and growth factors each play distinct roles in maintaining youthful and healthy skin or restoring its youthful radiance.

Your skincare professional can provide the best recommendations for your skin. They might suggest starting with a growth factor moisturizer and incorporating vitamin C in the morning and your retinoid at night.

Applying all three of these ingredients simultaneously increases the likelihood of irritation. This approach allows you to enjoy the anti-aging benefits of all the ingredients without causing irritation to your skin.

Be in a rush or give up

Upon learning about the advantages of Retinoids, some individuals become eager, anticipating immediate results, only to become discouraged when they don’t materialise.

Similar to other potent skincare ingredients, retinoids deliver results, but not instantaneously. Consistent use is key, and you can anticipate seeing changes after a few weeks, with optimal results typically noticeable between 8 to 12 weeks.

How to choose a retinoid product

Not all Retinoid products are crafted with the same quality. To achieve optimal results, it’s crucial to select a product from a reputable brand, one that includes high-quality ingredients and is supported by clinical studies.

We recommend the recently launched Lamelle RA Advance Cream. This product combines two highly active yet well-tolerated Retinoids.

RA Advance works to minimise the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines, and uneven skin tone and texture, while its collagen-boosting properties enhance skin firmness and elasticity.

Additionally, you can anticipate improved radiance, thanks to antioxidants that inhibit pigmentation.

Beyond being a proven anti-aging solution, the new RA Advance also provides a delightful sensory experience.

Its smooth, silky texture, enriched with deeply hydrating hyaluronic acid, ensures optimal absorption while effectively protecting your skin barrier.

