Here’s how Mzansi’s biggest celebs are celebrating festive this year

If you are spending time with your family this festive season, rest assured that SA celebrities are planning similar activities for December.

This year has been filled with various experiences, both positive and challenging. Now is the moment for everyone to take a break, unwind, and enjoy time with their loved ones.

This includes your favourite celebrities, who, when not in front of the camera, play a role in keeping you entertained.

If you have been keeping tabs on your beloved stars throughout the year, you might find it intriguing to discover their festive season plans and the company they will be sharing it with.

If you are interested in finding out which celebrities have shared their December plans publicly, here’s a list of their names and the festive activities they have in store:

Kriya Gangiah. Picture: Instagram@KriyaGangiah

1. Kriya Gangiah

Kriya Gangiah is a TV and radio personality.

The well-known radio and television personality has been diligently getting ready for the grand opening of her upcoming business venture, Kri8tive Nails.

The establishment is set to open its doors in the Brooklyn area of Pretoria in the near future.

She shared some few details about her business venture.

“I am so excited to be opening Kri8tive Nails very soon.

“Kri8tive Nails aims to be more than just a nail salon; it’s a space where individuals can embrace their unique style and indulge in a bit of artistic flair but however, Christmas remains an incredibly special day for the Gangiah family.

“I am excited to be spending the festive season with the family, in between all of the work. It’s a time for all of us to relax, enjoy each other’s company and reflect on the year that was,” said Kriya.

Martin Bester. Picture: Instagram@MartinBester

2. Martin Bester

Radio personality and musician Martin Bester is known for hosting the morning show Breakfast With Martin Bester on Jacaranda FM, where he now considers his audience as his family.

Yet, Christmas holds a unique significance for the radio host and musician, as he returns to his hometown in the Eastern Cape. This year, Martin is going to his residence in the Great Karoo to spend time with his dad and he’s also bringing his dogs along and also plans to visit Gqeberha (formerly Port Elizabeth), his hometown.

Sharing why Christmas holds a unique significance for him, this is what Martin had to say:

“I love going back to the Eastern Cape for Christmas.

“On Christmas Day, we get the friends and family together, eat too much and celebrate this special time!

“What also makes this year special is that I released a song on 1 December called Boerepop – an ode to Afrikaans pop music and everything else that goes with it and I can’t wait to perform it for fans this holiday season,” explained Martin.

Carol Ofori. Picture: Instagram@CarolOfori

3. Carol Ofori

Author and Carol Ofori are among the celebrities who shared their plans for the festive season.

Carol Ofori places great importance on celebrating Christmas with her family. This year, she anticipates a joyous reunion with her mom while enjoying the festive season at a resort in Northern KwaZulu-Natal.

She reveals her plans for the upcoming holidays.

“I am so excited to be spending Christmas with my mom, my husband and my kids this year.

“We booked Christmas lunch at the venue we are staying at which gives me a break from the festive cooking!

“I always spend Christmas with the family, there is always a meal, there are always gifts, specifically for the kids and It’s a pure KZN festive season for me this year and I am so excited to explore this beautiful province this December,” stated Carol.

Nonto R. Picture: Instagram@NontoR.

4. Nonto R

Comedian Nonto R has experienced an amazing year, securing two awards at the Savanna Comics’ Choice Comedy Awards for Breakthrough Act of the Year and The Joe Mafela Award.

With the festive season approaching, Nonto expresses her excitement about reconnecting with her loved ones.

“I am excited to see some people who I haven’t seen in a long time this festive season because people have been working and travelling and doing things!

“December is a time we can celebrate with our friends and family, celebrating our achievements throughout the year and eat! I let myself eat whatever I want because I have been watching my mkhaba since January and now I get to enjoy some food guilt free!

“My family and I spend the day not thinking about work and rather appreciating everything God has blessed us with. Merry Christmas, everybody!,” said Nonto.

