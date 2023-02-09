IN PICS: Throwback to some of the craziest SONA red carpet fashion

Kaunda Selisho

Many can by many things, but it can’t buy taste, and many of South Africa’s politicians are evidence of this.

This is a statement one can confidently make after years of tuning in to see what looks walk down the red carpet at the annual State of the Nation Address (SONA) and being disappointed (and appalled) each time.

In fact, it’s not just the politicians, as many of the local celebrities who crack an invite to one of the biggest events on government’s social calendar also manage to disappoint those of us watching from home in our pyjamas.

Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi arriving for the State of the Nation Address at the Cape Town City Hall, 10 February 2022. Picture: Jacques Nelles

In fact, the only thing most SONA guests manage to deliver is a chance for social media users to come together and talk smack about how they looked and where they could have made changes in order to look red-carpet ready.

ALSO READ: Faux fur and fancy fashion rule on Sona red carpet

To date, no one has done this better than chief whip of the African National Congress (ANC) in the assembly, Pemmy Majodina.

Guests at past State of the Nation Address opening events/ L – R: Pemmy Majodina, Babalwa Mneno and Nuclear physicist Senamile Masango | Pictures: Twitter

She always strives to think outside the box, coming up with some of the most camp outfits outside of Rupaul’s Drag Race, which has enabled her to leave a mark in the minds of those who have followed the red carpet at the State of the Nation Address over the years.

One of the changes that most people call for is for SONA guests to not only work with one of the many talented designers that live and work in South Africa but for there to be more focus on who these people are, as well as what the local fashion and textile industry has to offer.

Additionally, there has been a call for an investment to be made in hiring stylists who would not only connect SONA guests to designers, but inform them of the latest fashion trends. Stylists also work to provide their clients with sartorial options that not only suit their bodies but their preference as well.

As we wait with bated breath to see just what our politicians and their guests are wearing, we take a look back at some of the outfits they have worn over the years.

Guests arrive for the State of the Nation Address outside the Cape Town City Hall, 10 February 2022. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Guests at past State of the Nation Address opening events | Pictures: Twitter

GALLERY: #SONA2019 fashion