17 Jun 2024

02:48 pm

WATCH: Bryoni Govender jets off to Poland to represent Mzansi at the Miss Supranational 2024

The prestigious event will be held in Nowy Sącz, Poland, on 6 July.

Bryoni Govender

Bryoni Govender to represent South Africa at the Miss Supranational pageant. Picture: Supplied

After representing South Africa at the Miss Universe competition last year, Bryoni Govender is once again set to shine on the global stage.

The Miss SA 2023 first runner-up departed for Poland this past weekend, where she will compete in the 2024 Miss Supranational pageant.

The prestigious event, now in its 15th year, will be held in Nowy Sącz, Poland, on 6 July.

Bryoni expressed her excitement, saying she is honoured and thankful for the opportunity to participate in this international competition.

She said she has been working tirelessly to prepare herself mentally and physically for the competition.

She added: “These preparations have included intense training sessions to enhance my physical fitness, catwalk, poise, and stage presence. I have also been working with top-notch trainers to improve my communication skills and develop a strong and impactful voice.

“I always say that the most important thing for me when preparing for any competition is to have a positive and healthy mindset and to have put in all the necessary work.”

ALSO READ: Meet the top 30 stunning contenders for Miss South Africa 2024

Bryoni Govender on receiving support

Bryoni also expressed gratitude for the support she has received from fellow South Africans.

The beauty queen said she is eager to embark on this new phase of her journey.

“Their encouragement, positive messages, and unwavering belief have fuelled my determination. To every person who has cheered me on, sent kind words, or simply believed in my dream, thank you.

“You are not just spectators. You are part of this adventure. Your love transcends borders, and it’s a reminder that we’re all connected. Thank you for your support. I can’t wait to embark on this new phase of my incredible journey.”

LIVE interactive map, latest news, multimedia and more!

View Map

