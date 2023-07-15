No Miss Supranational title for SA, but Ayanda Thabethe named Miss Congeniality

By Xanet Scheepers

The Miss Supranational 2023 finale took place at the Strzelecki Park Amphitheatre in Nowy Sącz, Poland on Friday evening where Miss South Africa 1st Runner up, Ayanda Thabethe flew the country’s flag high.

The beauty queen, who hails from Taylor’s Halt outside Pietermaritzburg, did very well during the preliminary show, winning one of the top five Miss Supranational slots after a set of brilliant answers during the finals of #suprachat 2023, along with Canada, India, Peru and the Philippines.

However, the odds were not in Ayanda’s favour on Friday evening during the finals as she only made it to the Top 24.

The radiant beauty did, however, earn herself the Miss Congeniality title. Miss Congeniality is defined by the Urban Dictionary as a friendly, social person, who is the centre of attention and gets along with everyone.

Who is Miss Supranational 2023?

Andrea Aguilera of Ecuador was crowned the 14th Miss Supranational by outgoing queen Lalela Mswane of South Africa.

In a statement released on Saturday morning, Thabethe congratulated Andrea on her win.

“I wish her everything of the best during her reign and I know she’s going to be a wonderful Miss Supranational. I also want to thank South Africans for their overwhelming support and wonderful messages. I have loved every minute of my Miss Supranational journey and I hope I have made you all proud,” she said.

Stephanie Weil, CEO of the Miss South Africa Organisation said they are incredibly proud of Ayanda and how she represented the Miss South Africa Organisation and the country on a world stage.

“Her performance throughout the competition was impressive and we are looking forward to welcoming her home.”

Fellow beauty queens Zozi Tunzi, Natasha Joubert and Ndavi Nokeri also took to Instagram to congratulate Ayanda on her Miss Supranational journey.

The designers behind Ayanda’s beautiful gowns

Thabethe’s spectacular Miss Supranational finale evening gown was designed by Juan Visser of the brand Juan William Aria and took its inspiration from the African sun and its glorious rays.

Another outfit shown during the competition preparations was designed by Khosi Nkosi.

