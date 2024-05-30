Fashion And Beauty

‘A full circle moment’ – Lerato Kganyago thrilled to judge Miss SA 2024

Also meet other esteemed judges...

Lerato Kganyago

TV and radio personality, Lerato Kganyago. Picture: Instagram/@leratokganyago

Media personality Lerato Kganyago has shared her excitement at being announced as one of the judges for Miss SA 2024 top 30.

Lerato is no stranger to the beauty pageant world, having been crowned Miss Soweto in 2002.

She described her selection for this prestigious event as a “full circle moment” in her career.

“From being crowned Miss Soweto many years ago, to a Miss South Africa judge, it’s a full circle moment. Honoured to be a part of Miss SA, shaping the future of empowered South African women,” she wrote on Instagram.

Other Miss SA 2024 top 30 judges

Also on the list for the Miss SA 2024 top 30 selection panel is the organisation’s very own CEO, Stephanie Courtney Weil.

“First up on the Top 30 selection panel is the woman who embodies the essence of the Miss South Africa brand, our esteemed CEO,” the organisation wrote on Instagram.

The third addition to the esteemed panel is actress, businesswoman, and motivational speaker, Leandie du Randt.

“Last but not least, please welcome the multitalented actress, author, presenter, and entrepreneur Leandie du Randt. Stay tuned for the amazing journey ahead.”

In the comments section, fans expressed their satisfaction with the chosen judges.

“Steph was on the panel that picked Ndavi, I trust her with my life,” Sungu commented.

Charlie said: “Makes sense, from Miss Soweto to this! It’s not many who can.”

The panel will be selecting those who continue their Miss SA journey from the impressive group of 30 beauty queens.

Viewers will get to meet the finalists in Crown Chasers, the thrilling reality TV show that introduces South African viewers to those vying to take the crown from the current holder, Natasha Joubert. The six-part series will start on S3 on June 29 at 20:30.

