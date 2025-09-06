WATCH: Here are some of the looks from Moscow Fashion Week

The Moscow Fashion Week in Russia wrapped up earlier this week. Here's an inside look at some of the pieces on display.

The Moscow Fashion Week in Russia wrapped up earlier this week, after it began on 28 August and ended on 2 September at the Zaryadye Concert Hall.

More than 200 designers from countries including South Africa, Russia, India and Turkey showcased their collections.

One of the common threads at this year’s Moscow Fashion Week was how most designers’ collections had read-to-wear outfits, unlike the high fashion often found at fashion weeks.

One of the disappointing aspects was that there weren’t many men’s clothing items in many of the designers’ collections.

While South Africa was represented by David Tlale, Indian designers like Shantnu Nikhil, and Russia’s LI LAB were some of the many brands that stood out during the fashion week through their inspired garments.

The Moscow Fashion Week took place alongside the BRICS+ Fashion Summit.

Now in its third year, the BRICS+ Fashion Summit is a gathering of industry leaders, heads of fashion associations, manufacturers, designers, and experts from around the world who come together to discuss the future of the fashion industry.

