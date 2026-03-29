BMA announces Easter border changes: What travellers need to know

On Sunday, Masiapato unveiled the operational plan for the Easter period, outlining measures to ensure efficient and secure movement facilitation

The Border Management Authority (BMA) is heading into its busiest weekend of the year as travellers move in and out of the country for the Easter holidays.

According to BMA Commissioner Dr Michael Masiapato, managing Easter travel is more complex than the December-January festive period due to its compact nature, with little room for flexibility, as it is concentrated over a single weekend.

On Sunday, Masiapato unveiled the operational plan for the Easter period, outlining measures to ensure efficient and secure movement facilitation

Here’s what you need to know

To manage the movement of travellers, the BMA has extended operating hours at some of the country’s ports of entry.

This follows the country’s port-based inter-jurisdictional discussions with our six immediate neighbouring countries: Lesotho, Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Eswatini and Botswana.

“These discussions were focused mainly on maintaining streamlined border processes, but also enhancing coordination in terms of operational modalities,” said Masiapato.

“As a result, agreements were reached to adjust operating hours at some of the key ports of entry, particularly those that are not operating on a 24-hour basis.”

Groblersbrug (Botswana)

Its normal operating hours are 6am until 10pm. However, on Thursday, 2 April, it will operate 24 hours.

On Friday, 3 April, it will close at 12 midnight and reopen the following morning at 6am.

On Saturday, 4 April, it will close at midnight and reopen the following day at 6am.

On 5 and 6 April, it will operate 24 hours as these are critical days for returns.

From 7 April, it will then revert to the normal operating hours, which will be 6 to 10.

Kopfontein Border Post (Botswana)

Its normal operating hours are 6am to 10pm. However, on Thursday, 2 April, it will operate 24 hours.

On Sunday, 5 April, it will operate 24 hours.

The Lebombo border post (Mozambique) is already on a 24-hour basis.

Kosi Bay (Mozambique)

The BMA considers this a critical port of entry for holidaymakers.

“So on that basis, normal operating hours are 8 in the morning until around 5pm. On that basis, we have already started operating from 6 in the morning until 6 in the evening, starting on the 27th. So we have already started extending the operating hours,” said Masiapato.

ALSO READ: BMA reveals 11-month-old abandoned at border, while kidnapped Joburg child intercepted

“This was informed by the fact that after the school closes, a lot of people start taking their holidays on the basis of school closure. That is why the extension of the operating hours for Kosi Bay has been done a bit earlier. And of course, we are going to be extending that, including up to 10 April 2026, where we are going to be opening from 6am to 6pm.”

Jeppes Reef (Eswatini)

Its normal operating hours are 7am to 8pm. However, on 2 and 3 April, the operating hours will be extended to 10pm

“We are also going to do the same on the 5th as well as on the 6th. So in other words, we will be running from 7 in the morning until we close at 10pm,” said Masiapato.

Mananga (Eswatini)

Its normal operating hours are 7am until 6pm.

“We are then going to be running from 7 in the morning until 8 in the evening, and that is on 1 April until 2 April, and we’ll do the same for the return. That is on the 5th and on 6 April,” said Masiapato.

Lesotho borders

Sani Pass’ normal operating hours are 6am until 6pm.

“What we are going to do is to extend by an hour and then close at 7pm. That will be on 1 and 2 April.”

Caledonspoort normally operates from 6am to 10pm. On 2 April, it will be operating 24 hours.

“Once indicated, this is because the 2nd is one of those critical dates. On the 5th as well as on the 6th, we are then going to be running from 6 in the morning, and we are going to be closing at midnight instead of closing at 10.”

Van Rooyens Gate normally operates from 6am to 10pm. On 2 April, it will operate 24 hours a day. On 5 and 6 April, it will close at midnight.

Monantsa Pass’ normal operating hours are 8am until 4pm.

“We are going to close at 6pm, still running from 8am, that is on 2 and 3 April, as well as on 5 and 6 April.”

Quacha’s Nek will close at 10pm instead of the normal 8pm.

Peak travel days

According to the BMA, based on historical trends, the peak period for traveller volumes, particularly for the departure leg, is Thursday, 2 April 2026, while the peak for the arrival leg is expected on Easter Monday.

“We have intentionally emphasised these dates so that we can then encourage the travellers, as well as stakeholders, to take note and appropriately plan their journey in advance, including considering any travel options where possible.

ALSO READ: BMA intercepts yet another group of children at Beitbridge border

“During these peak periods, we expect significant traveller, as well as traffic volumes, potentially reaching double the baseline and exceeding around 25 000 travellers per day, particularly at our busiest points of entry.”

As part of queue management, priority will be given to the elderly, people with special needs, those living with disabilities and adults travelling with children.

BMA on illegal movement

Masiapato said the BMA has heightened its access-control measures across all ports of entry. The BMA will be tough on those found to be involved in corrupt activities.

“In this instance, we talk about our own officials but also those travellers that effectively collude with our own officials. I think we have already demonstrated that over 50 of our own have effectively lost their jobs, primarily because they were found doing things outside the legislative framework.”

When travellers arrive at any port of entry, they are required to present themselves with a valid passport.

“It has to be machine-readable. Machine-readable basically means your passport will be run through a machine, and all your biographical data must be able to be populated automatically,” explained Masiapato.

“If it doesn’t, it means the passport is not valid. On that basis, you will not be processed either to enter or exit the republic, and that is the provision.”

For those travelling with minors, Masiapato has urged them to ensure they meet all key requirements.

“If you’re a father, you’re travelling with a child without the mother, the mother must be able to give an affidavit or a written statement to confirm that she is aware that you’re exiting the country with her child, and that applies vice versa.

“If you are a guardian, you should be able to present the written confirmation from both parents of the child that they are aware that their child is exiting the country with you.”

READ NEXT: BMA boots out more than 50 immigration officials over corruption