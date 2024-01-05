WATCH: TikTok beauty – 60 seconds for better face washing

It's no surprise that a dermatologist's 'ideal routine' for purifying and refining skin is generating buzz on TikTok.

In recent years, skincare has become the hot commodity of the cosmetics industry. And there’s a good reason.

Consumers now prioritise having the appearance of healthy, well-cared-for skin as the basis of their look rather than simply hiding imperfections under layers of makeup. And so it’s no surprise that a dermatologist’s “ideal routine” for purifying and refining skin is generating buzz on TikTok.

Estheticians and beauty technicians, dermatologists, content creators and beauty enthusiasts regularly use their social media accounts to drive home the message that it’s essential to thoroughly cleanse the skin on a daily basis to eliminate impurities accumulated throughout the day and while we sleep.

The 60-second face wash rule

Morning and night, this step forms the basis of a good beauty routine, along with makeup removal, applying a serum adapted to our needs, and a day (or night) cream, as well as a scrub and mask at least once a week. And many of us, maybe even most of us, indulge in this ritual, but are we doing it correctly? Specialists are concerned that we might not be.

And that there is the theme of a tip that has gone viral on TikTok, a tip that doesn’t come from just any user, but from American dermatologist Dr Charles Puza, known on social media as Dr Charles.

In a 30-second video, viewed more than 83,000 times, the expert unveils the “60-second rule”. That title doesn’t say much about what the healthcare professional intends to reveal, but it’s something to keep in mind every time you undertake your daily beauty routine. Because it’s all about cleansing your skin thoroughly – not hurriedly but for a full minute to truly eliminate impurities.

No point in spending a fortune on skincare products

Dr Charles points out that there’s no point in spending a fortune on skincare products, no matter how reputable and effective, if each gesture isn’t executed properly.

He goes on to explain that most people spend an average of 10 to 15 seconds cleansing their face, which he says is not enough time for the active ingredients to act on the skin. According to the expert, it is essential to apply the “60-second rule,” which means washing your face for one full minute to give the active ingredients time to penetrate the skin and cleanse it thoroughly.

In an interview with BuzzFeed, he explained further: “Our skin has multiple layers, and you can think of the outermost layer (stratum corneum) as our shield against the outside world.

The ‘splash and go’ method doesn’t give our skin time to soften and actually let the wash do its job.” He adds: “We live in the golden age of skincare, and many of our facial cleansers are packed with impressive active ingredients. It’s important to give these powerful active ingredients time to do their job.”

For even more effective cleansing, the New York-based dermatologist recommends applying the product to the face and letting it sit for 15-30 seconds before lathering, then beginning circular massages to cleanse the skin. All that’s left is to test the method yourself and see if 2024 is the year of a cleaner face for you.

