100-year-old makeup hack makes a comeback

In the busy world of beauty, a century-old trick is resurfacing, promising to set makeup like never before − or at least like never before in the last 100 years.

In the busy world of beauty, a century-old trick is resurfacing, promising to set makeup like never before − or at least like never before in the last 100 years. Made popular by professional makeup artists and adopted by TikTok users, this simple, cost-effective technique could well revolutionise your beauty routine.

At a time when beauty trends are evolving at a frenetic pace, an age-old technique is currently shaping up to be something of a craze among social media users. Perhaps unsurprisingly, it’s based on the virtues of cold, that timeless ally that has been all the rage in the beauty world for several years now. This time, however, it’s not about getting radiant skin, banishing visible pores, or reducing dark circles and redness, but about setting your makeup in place. Renowned makeup artist Lisa Eldridge is responsible for this viral technique, scoring no less than 1.8 million views for a video lasting just 14 seconds.

ALSO SEE: Beauty on a budget: 4 hacks to save money on make-up and skincare products

How the 100-year-old makeup hack works

The star makeup artist says herself that this is a time-old technique. And it doesn’t require expensive special products, professional skills or expertise − quite the contrary. A simple cotton pad and ice-cold water are all you need to make your makeup stay put all day long. After applying your makeup, dip the cotton pad into the water, wring it out to prevent the water from dripping everywhere, then pat it all over your face. This method removes excess powder, foundation and blush − among other products applied to the skin − for a fresh, radiant complexion.

The popularity of this technique has recently grown on TikTok, where many users have tried, tested and approved its effectiveness. Some users have shared their experiences, claiming that this method has helped them to keep their makeup intact, whatever the circumstances.

The tip is particularly useful for those who use a lot of powder, as it removes the excess while retaining the makeup. In the comments posted under Eldridge’s video, users rave about the trick.

“A perfect hack for the summer,” “my former mom-in-law used to do this, she learned it in beauty school,” “my grandma told me she used to do this everyday,” read some of the comments, simultaneously proving that the technique is indeed far from new.

It’s also worth noting that this Eldridge video dates from… June 2022, resurfacing more than a year after it was originally posted. Although cold water has proved its worth, it’s not the only technique used by social media users to set their makeup. There are many other methods, such as setting mists, sprays, special primers and even sparkling water. But using a cotton pad − or a thin cotton cloth − and water not only saves money, but also avoids the use of certain chemicals.

The use of cold is a major trend in beauty, giving rise to a host of simple but effective techniques. For example, skin icing and its many variants bring moisture, radiance and firmness to skin. Meanwhile, a frozen beauty blender promises flawless foundation application, as well as reduced dark circles and puffiness. Plus, frozen cucumber is billed as a natural remedy for dark circles, drawing on the soothing and refreshing properties of cucumber.

More broadly, these tips, popular for their simplicity and effectiveness, illustrate the return to more natural and accessible beauty techniques.

NOW READ: 4 summer hairstyles to protect your hair and keep it looking great