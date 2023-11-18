WATCH: Tshego Gaelae crowned Mrs South Africa 2024

Mrs South Africa 2023 winner, Palesa Matjekane, has officially handed over the crown.

Mrs South Africa has the new queen, Tshego Gaelae, who was crowned at the Theatre of Marcellus, Emperors Palace in Kempton Park on Friday.

Skeem Saam actress, Pearl Nikovic, 31, took the first runner-up spot, while the 47-year-old entrepreneur Noeline Rajbally from Durban was announced as the second runner-up.

‘Beyond grateful’

Gaelae is a 33-year-old model from Centurion, Gauteng. She is a mother of one and has been married for four years.

The beauty queen is also an admitted attorney working as a group B-BBEE and labour relations manager.

She said being crowned Mrs South Africa is a humbling experience for her.

“I’m beyond grateful for the honour and to see what the next few months have in store. As queen, I hope to ignite a ripple effect of empowerment and positive change, reaching every corner of our beautiful nation. My vision is to inspire women to embrace their strength, celebrate their uniqueness, and stand tall in unity,” Gaelae said.

“Through dedicated advocacy and meaningful initiatives, I aim to make a lasting impact on the lives of those we touch. As queen, I hope to be a catalyst for transformation and a voice for the voiceless. So watch this space, as we embark on a journey of empowerment, resilience, and collective growth together,” she added.

Mrs SA is about women empowerment

Hosted by the renowned TV presenter Katlego Maboe, the night kicked off with a beautiful performance from The Muses.

The top 30 contestants then graced the stage for the opening scene, which was followed by the day wear, swimwear, and then evening wear catwalk just before the top 10 announcements.

Before he could announce the top five, which included Mafikizolo’s Theo Kgosinkwe’s wife, Vourne, Katlego gave a stellar performance, singing Justine Timberlake’s Can’t Stop the Feeling. But before that, he performed the classic Feeling Good.

Mrs South Africa CEO, Joani Johnson, said they aim to empower women and equip them with the skills needed to realise their dreams.

‘And to show other women that no matter who you are or what your background is, you can make a truly positive and meaningful contribution to the world around you. That’s really the ethos of our entire programme – it’s not about looks or appearances, but about unleashing your inner power and leadership potential,” she said.

“Each of the ladies that were crowned tonight has shown exceptional talent, beauty, and determination throughout the programme, and truly represent the best of what female leaders have to offer our society and our country.

“We’re very proud to have them as ambassadors for South African women and the Mrs South Africa brand, and to see what they achieve over the year ahead with the support and power of our platform behind them,” Johnson continued.

