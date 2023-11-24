Your guide on what to wear to the Summer Cup on Saturday

It’s time to go to the races with the Summer Cup this weekend. Here are some fashion and beauty tips to keep in mind.

It’s time to spend a day at the races, but this time in Joburg style.

The Summer Cup is hosted every year at Turffontien racecourse on 25 November and incorporates the best in fashion, horse racing and of course entertainment.

While temperatures will be high as Gauteng is in the middle of a heatwave, the Summer Cup isn’t about wearing ball gowns in the scorching sun, it’s more about looking stylish while enjoying the vibes or betting on the horses.

Under this year’s theme – Summer Reign, it’s all about adding colour to your outfit and standing out. The entertainment will include sets by DJ Zinhle and Lady Du.

Remember this isn’t a matric ball or super formal affair, so ball gowns and draped dresses are unnecessary, the idea is to follow the theme while being comfortable and sun safe.

Here’s a guide on how to make the a day at the Summer Cup work for you in a fashionable way

Wear a hat

The racing culture has emphasised hats and a stylish way to wear your hat is by wearing a fascinator.

Gaining popularity, a designer named Jones along with award-winning milliner Philip Treacy popularsied fascinator hats in the 1980s, leading even royals to top their costumes with them.

Fascinators

Fascinators come in a variety of styles, sizes, and materials these days. Some come with a net or are made of straw; depending on your demands, you can match your fascinator to your dress or make it the focal point of your ensemble.

Straw hats

An alternative to the fascinator is a straw hat with a wider brim. Not only do they look classic but they protect your face and skin from the sun.

Fedora

A new addition to hats that is growing in popularity in Africa is the Fedora, which is not only sun safe, but super stylish and can become the stand-out piece of any outfit. Pair with matching shoes or a belt if you want to stand out.

Shoes

With the amount of walking from one side of the race course to the entertainment areas and marquees, it’s advisable to wear flat shoes.

The suggested shoes are a good comfortable pair of sneakers, sandals, or boat shoes for men. If the idea is to make the shoes stand out, wear beaded or sparkly sandals but stay away from high heels.

If you MUST wear heels wear a low kitten heel with straps that can hold the feet in and ensure comfort.

Bag

Carry a small bag that’s not heavy on the back and accommodates your smaller accessories, including your makeup and small hair brush if necessary.

Sunglasses and Sunscreen

It’s imperative to carry sunscreen and have a pair of sunnies that will protect your eyes throughout the day and your skin. It’s always advisable to wear an SPF of 30 or more, as the South African sun can be extremely harsh, so be safe at all times.

Keep it simple

An easy outfit for men is a good pair of chinos, or chino shorts, a white shirt, and a blazer with a

straw hat. It’s not necessary to wear formal shoes. sneakers, boatshoes, loafers, or even a good pair of leather sandals will still look fashionable.

Dress

It’s not prescriptive, but to fit into the theme wear a brightly colored dress that’s not too long. The point is to look classy not ball gowny.

It’s not taboo to pair a dress with sneakers so have no fear when it comes to shoes. Ladies can also wear shorts and a golf tee, if they aren’t about dresses. This look will carry you throughout the day.

Make-up

Make-up melts in the scorching sun so keep it simple with an emphasis on colour on the eyelids or lips. Add eyelash extensions for a touch of appeal and nails can be added to the colour spectrum with a bright shade.

Don’t overthink it, the point of the day is to have fun.

