Summer Cup magician Sean Tarry plots win No 6

Randjesfontein trainer talks about his chances on Joburg’s big race day.

Master trainer Sean Tarry is aiming for a sixth victory in Joburg’s biggest horse race, the R5-million Betway Summer Cup at Turffontein on Saturday.

Tarry saddles three of the 20 runners and it would be no surprise to see him in the winner’s circle after the 2000m contest. He is quietly confident and had the following to say about his charges in the famous old Grade 1 event.

Cousin Casey, a new recruit to Tarry’s Randjesfontein stable and the 13-2 third favourite: “He’s had a good preparation. I was very pleased with his debut run for me [a close-up second in the recent Charity Mile at Turffontein]. He’s a big runner.”

Bless My Stars (7-1), a super-talented filly who was third in the 2023 Durban July and third in the Charity Mile: “There’s nothing separating her from Cousin Casey. I was happy with her last start, coming off a three-month break. She gets better as she matures and will be right there.”

Litigation (20-1): “He is a much-improved horse since gelding in September. He’s had three runs since and I’ve been encouraged each time. We’ll find out if he’s up to it, but I wouldn’t be surprised to see him involved. He ran well against the favourite for this race, Winchester Mansion, at a weight disadvantage; now the tables are turned.”

Training horses on own since 1997

Most of Tarry’s five Summer Cup wins to date have been outsiders – Aslan (2009 at 16-1), Liege (2017, 20-1), Tilbury Fort (2018, 6-1), Zilzaal (2019, 28-1) and Flying Carpet (2021, 20-1) – so astute punters will pay close attention to the trainer’s words on Litigation.

Joburg-born Sean Tarry, 55, got into racing as an assistant trainer after deciding he wasn’t cut out to run a juice bar. After stints with trainers June Casey and Greg Anthony, he got his own licence in 1997.

As a keen sportsman, horsemanship came fairly easily and he developed a particular knack for identifying good young thoroughbreds to buy at yearling sales.

The rise to the top was swift, with Alastor’s victory in the 2005 Cape Town Met boosting his credentials and bringing in wealthy owners such as Chris van Niekerk – to whom Tarry delivered two Durban July victories with Heavy Metal and Pomodoro and international success with the great National Colour.

Five national champion trainer titles were racked up.

Randjes stables

The sudden withdrawal of Van Niekerk from racing in 2021 was a blow to the yard, but, in the end, it just went to prove Tarry’s resourcefulness and talent as he bounced back to the top of the pile, narrowly missing out on a sixth championship last season.

At Randjes, about 115 horses are cared for by the famously hard-working Tarry team, among them 2023 Equus Horse of the Year Princess Calla.

The trainer rates this wonderful racemare up with the best he has handled – the other two being fellow Equus champs National Colour and Legal Eagle. He also fondly mentions prolific filly Carry On Alice – after whom a Grade 3 race on Summer Cup day has recently been renamed.

Tarry is determined to win this fillies and mares’ sprint and sends out four runners – Mrs Browning (9-2), Troppo Veloce (12-1), Marigold Hotel (28-1) and Full Velocity (40-1) – and says the betting is an accurate reflection of the order of their chances.

However, he mentions Troppo Veloce as well weighted with a pleasingly recent stable debut, while Full Velocity is “not out of things”.

Top trainers target multiple wins at major race meetings and smart punters are aware of this. To help them along: Tarry is also bullish about the chances of champion marathoner Nebraas in the ROA Stayers (Race 8) and about his three-year-old colt Mid Winter Wind in Race 2.

Of the three-year-old features, the Dingaans and the Fillies Mile, he says his candidates – The Africa House (18-1) and Let’s Go Now (14-1) respectively – “are not out of it”.