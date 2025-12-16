The festive feason is dangerous for pets. Here’s how to keep them safe

A sudden change in feeding times, loneliness or unfamiliar environments can quickly trigger stress in pets that rely heavily on structure.

It’s the season to be jolly for humans, but sometimes it’s the season that bewilders pets at home. People rush around with travel plans, family gatherings, and, of course, shopping. Nothing is routine, and sometimes we forget that our fur babies have no idea what’s going on.

Other times, we place their wellness lower down on the list as we thunder on and get festive.

Animals only understand routine, and when that disappears, said pet sitter Larissa Soutter-Mckenzie, it can create havoc for pets. She has cared for animals over the holidays since her teens.

Soutter-Mckenzie said that small things, such as sleeping in during the holidays and assuming pets will simply adjust, unsettle them.

“If your dog sleeps in with you, they will not go to the bathroom when they need to, and that can lead to bladder infections or behavioural changes. Just get up, feed them and let them out for a pee. Then go back to bed. They will probably climb right back in with you anyway.”

Research confirmed her view. A sudden change in feeding times, loneliness or unfamiliar environments can quickly trigger stress in pets that rely heavily on structure.

Microchip your pet

Before travelling for the holidays, owners should ensure their pets are properly identified. Microchips must be updated, and collars should have working contact numbers. If an animal bolts during fireworks or becomes disoriented, identification is often the quickest way to get it home, she said.

Letting neighbours know you will be away and leaving emergency contacts behind can also help, especially if something happens when a sitter is not immediately reachable.

Choose the right pet sitter

Pets with separation anxiety may benefit more from staying at home with a sitter compared to boarding. Familiar surroundings make a significant difference during noisy periods. Choosing the right sitter matters more than most people realise, said Soutter-Mckenzie.

“Reading reviews, checking experience and asking the right questions go a long way. A meet and greet beforehand is essential,” she said and insists on it every time she is approached for an assignment.

“I even take a T-shirt that I have slept in for a few nights so that nervous dogs can get used to my scent before arriving to care for them alone.”

She said it makes the transition much easier. “They recognise me and settle much faster.”

Pets need their own space in festive chaos

Soutter-Mckenzie said that pets need a place of their own during the festive chaos.

“Make sure your pet has their own space that visitors cannot access. If they feel confident and comfortable, they will come out on their own terms.”

When pooch joins you on holiday

Some owners like taking their dogs along on road trips. In this instance, preparation becomes essential. Dogs should be safely secured in the car using proper harnesses or crates. Allowing them to roam inside a moving vehicle is dangerous and can be illegal.

“Bringing familiar blankets and toys helps them settle, and regular stops are important for water, bathroom breaks and stretching,” said Soutter-Mckenzie.

Accommodation should be confirmed in advance, and owners need to be honest with themselves about whether the trip will be enjoyable for the pet.

It’s hot out there

The festive season also brings heat risks. Dogs and cats can suffer from heatstroke quickly, so they need shade, fresh water, and walks outside during peak heat times, she noted. Pets require daily food, fresh water, exercise and human interaction. Leaving them alone for days or weeks is neglect, she said.

Don’t junk-food pets

Holiday foods such as chocolate, cooked bones, alcohol, raisins and onions should never be given to a pet. Decorations such as tinsel, ribbons, and electrical cords pose choking or electrocution risks, especially for puppies in an exploratory phase.

