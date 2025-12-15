‘If you drink and drive, you will be arrested,’ JMPD warns

The festive season is barely underway, yet nearly 200 motorists have already been arrested for driving under the influence.

The festive season is hardly underway, and already nearly 200 motorists have been arrested for Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of alcohol in all seven regions of the City of Johannesburg.

The drivers were handcuffed between Monday, 8 December 2025, and Sunday, 14 December 2025.

Targeted festive season operations

Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson Xolani Fihla said the department is deeply concerned about the arrests.

“These arrests were the result of intensified roadblocks, roving patrols, and targeted festive season operations conducted across all regions of the City of Johannesburg as part of the department’s Tshela Thupa initiatives.”

‘ A number that should shock every responsible citizen’

JMPD chief of police, Commissioner Patrick Jaca, stressed the department’s unwavering commitment to road safety.

“The arrest of 173 motorists in just seven days is a number that should shock every responsible citizen. It is a stark reminder of the reckless and life-threatening behaviour that continues to plague our roads, especially as the festive season peaks.

“Every single drunk driver we remove from the road is a potential life saved, and a preventable tragedy averted,” Jaca said.

Criminal offence

Fihla has reminded the public that driving under the influence of alcohol is a serious criminal offence.

“Those arrested will be processed and will face the full might of the law. The consequences of a DUI conviction include hefty fines, potential imprisonment, and the suspension or revocation of a driving license.

“We maintain a zero-tolerance approach to traffic violations and urge all residents and visitors to make responsible choices,” Fihla said.

Sober drivers

Fihla has advised motorists to designate a “sober driver” and plan ahead if they intend to consume alcohol.

“Utilise e-hailing services, taxis, or public transport. Report suspected drunk drivers immediately to the JMPD.

“We are intensifying our high-visibility Tshela Tupha operations 24/7 throughout December and January. Our message is clear: If you drink and drive, you will be arrested,” Fihla said.

Fihla warned that to ensure the safety of all road users, the JMPD will continue to escalate enforcement efforts to combat this “dangerous behaviour.”

