PICTURES: Thanda Inja project brings veterinary care to Daveyton community

The initiative provides low-cost and free services to community in need.

The Thanda Inja Project is bringing veterinary care to communities in Daveyton as part of its animal welfare outreach work.

The initiative provides low-cost and free services, including sterilisation, vaccinations, and basic treatment for dogs and other pets in areas where access to veterinary care is limited.

Photographer Neil McCartney spent some time documenting the project.

Run in partnership with local veterinarians and animal welfare organisations, the project aims to reduce animal overpopulation and improve pet health while promoting responsible ownership.

Community members are also educated about basic animal care and disease prevention.

The programme, whose name means “love dogs” in isiZulu, continues to expand its outreach efforts across underserved communities in South Africa.

A dog called Lola needs to be put in a cage in order to give him a vaccination. Picture: Neil McCartney

A female cat called Smokey is seen in a wash basket waiting to be spayed. Picture: Neil McCartney

A puppy waits in his owner’s car as he goes inside for information. Picture: Neil McCartney

A female cat called Smokey being spayed. Picture: Neil McCartney

Vet assistant Alicious Nkonzo prepares a dog for treatment. Picture: Neil McCartney

Picture: Neil McCartney

Many dogs are simply there to get vaccinations. Picture: Neil McCartney

A dog called Lola in the dip after being vaccinated and being treated for a severe rash on his back. Picture: Neil McCartney

A dog is sedated and prepared for treatment. Picture: Neil McCartney

A man with his two dogs wait for treatment. Picture: Neil McCartney

Dogs in the recovery section after sterilisation. Picture: Neil McCartney

VIDEO & PICTURES: Melville and Westdene residents protest water cuts