Multimedia

Home » Multimedia

PICTURES: Thanda Inja project brings veterinary care to Daveyton community

Picture of Michel Bega

Compiled by Michel Bega

Multimedia Editor

4 minute read

23 February 2026

10:05 am

RELATED ARTICLES

The initiative provides low-cost and free services to community in need.

The Thanda Inja (Love Dogs in isiZulu) project

People with their dogs wait in line for treatment outside the centre. Picture: Neil McCartney

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

The Thanda Inja Project is bringing veterinary care to communities in Daveyton as part of its animal welfare outreach work.

The initiative provides low-cost and free services, including sterilisation, vaccinations, and basic treatment for dogs and other pets in areas where access to veterinary care is limited.

Photographer Neil McCartney spent some time documenting the project.

Run in partnership with local veterinarians and animal welfare organisations, the project aims to reduce animal overpopulation and improve pet health while promoting responsible ownership.

Community members are also educated about basic animal care and disease prevention.

The programme, whose name means “love dogs” in isiZulu, continues to expand its outreach efforts across underserved communities in South Africa.

The Thanda Inja (Love Dogs in isiZulu) project
A dog called Lola needs to be put in a cage in order to give him a vaccination. Picture: Neil McCartney
The Thanda Inja (Love Dogs in isiZulu) project
A female cat called Smokey is seen in a wash basket waiting to be spayed. Picture: Neil McCartney
The Thanda Inja (Love Dogs in isiZulu) project
A puppy waits in his owner’s car as he goes inside for information. Picture: Neil McCartney
The Thanda Inja (Love Dogs in isiZulu) project
A female cat called Smokey being spayed. Picture: Neil McCartney
The Thanda Inja (Love Dogs in isiZulu) project
Vet assistant Alicious Nkonzo prepares a dog for treatment. Picture: Neil McCartney
The Thanda Inja (Love Dogs in isiZulu) project
Picture: Neil McCartney
The Thanda Inja (Love Dogs in isiZulu) project
Many dogs are simply there to get vaccinations. Picture: Neil McCartney
The Thanda Inja (Love Dogs in isiZulu) project
A dog called Lola in the dip after being vaccinated and being treated for a severe rash on his back. Picture: Neil McCartney
The Thanda Inja (Love Dogs in isiZulu) project
A dog is sedated and prepared for treatment. Picture: Neil McCartney
The Thanda Inja (Love Dogs in isiZulu) project
A man with his two dogs wait for treatment. Picture: Neil McCartney
The Thanda Inja (Love Dogs in isiZulu) project
Dogs in the recovery section after sterilisation. Picture: Neil McCartney

VIDEO & PICTURES: Melville and Westdene residents protest water cuts

Support Local Journalism

Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories.

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Read more on these topics

cat dog gallery pets photography pictures

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Here’s how many Saps officers are accused of sexual violence or rape across SA – report
News Work or study in Russia: Inside the tactics allegedly used by MK party to supply African cannon fodder
News ‘Not a smart move’ for Mkhwanazi to reject PKTT dockets, says Sibiya
Crime 284 inmates escaped police custody in under a year, and only 82 have been rearrested
News Farmers sweat over uncertainty of Tongaat Hulett’s future

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News