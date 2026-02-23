PICTURES: Thanda Inja project brings veterinary care to Daveyton community

The initiative provides low-cost and free services to community in need.
The Thanda Inja Project is bringing veterinary care to communities in Daveyton as part of its animal welfare outreach work.
The initiative provides low-cost and free services, including sterilisation, vaccinations, and basic treatment for dogs and other pets in areas where access to veterinary care is limited.
Photographer Neil McCartney spent some time documenting the project.
Run in partnership with local veterinarians and animal welfare organisations, the project aims to reduce animal overpopulation and improve pet health while promoting responsible ownership.
Community members are also educated about basic animal care and disease prevention.
The programme, whose name means “love dogs” in isiZulu, continues to expand its outreach efforts across underserved communities in South Africa.
