A R70k pen or a R50k lamp? Five luxury items you could buy for your dad this Father’s Day

Take gift-giving to a whole new level this Father's Day.
Omega timepiece. Picture: Supplied
This Father’s Day, you can swap socks and coffee mugs for pens that cost more than a car deposit — of course, depending on how deep your pockets are.
From R70 000 pens to R100 000 leather wallets, there are many options to choose from.
Here are five extravagant Father’s Day gifts you can buy.
Rolex Submariner Date
A classic Rolex Submariner Date priced at R200 000. It’s crafted from 18-carat gold, featuring a black dial and a stainless steel case.
Giorgio Armani Bifold Wallet
This slim leather wallet is also a practical gift for dads who appreciate simple luxury. Expect to pay about R5 000.
Gucci Crossbody Bag
If your dad enjoys high-end designer brands, this Gucci crossbody bag offers a hands-free option that’s both stylish and functional. It’s priced at R20 000.
Montblanc Spaceblue Doué Fineliner
Writing taken seriously — probably someone’s car price. This glossy blue lacquer Montblanc Spaceblue Doué Fineliner costs R70 000.
Louis Vuitton Surface Lamp
Made from a single piece of Nomade leather, this rechargeable lamp casts a glowing Damier pattern when lit. It comes in at R49 000.
