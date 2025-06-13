A R70k pen or a R50k lamp? Five luxury items you could buy for your dad this Father’s Day

Take gift-giving to a whole new level this Father's Day.

This Father’s Day, you can swap socks and coffee mugs for pens that cost more than a car deposit — of course, depending on how deep your pockets are.

From R70 000 pens to R100 000 leather wallets, there are many options to choose from.

Here are five extravagant Father’s Day gifts you can buy.

A classic Rolex Submariner Date priced at R200 000. It’s crafted from 18-carat gold, featuring a black dial and a stainless steel case.

Rolex Submariner Date. Picture: Supplied

Giorgio Armani Bifold Wallet

This slim leather wallet is also a practical gift for dads who appreciate simple luxury. Expect to pay about R5 000.

Giorgio Armani Bifold Wallet. Picture: Supplied

Gucci Crossbody Bag

If your dad enjoys high-end designer brands, this Gucci crossbody bag offers a hands-free option that’s both stylish and functional. It’s priced at R20 000.

Gucci Crossbody Bag. Picture: Supplied

Montblanc Spaceblue Doué Fineliner

Writing taken seriously — probably someone’s car price. This glossy blue lacquer Montblanc Spaceblue Doué Fineliner costs R70 000.

Montblanc Spaceblue Doué Fineliner. Picture: Supplied

Louis Vuitton Surface Lamp

Made from a single piece of Nomade leather, this rechargeable lamp casts a glowing Damier pattern when lit. It comes in at R49 000.

Louis Vuitton Surface Lamp. Picture: Supplied

