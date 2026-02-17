Mbali Ngidi and DJ Tira spread love while giving back in KZN

Singer chooses service over roses in hometown tribute.

While many spent Valentine’s Day wrapped in romance, Mbali Ngidi was walking the halls of Osindisweni Hospital. This is the very place where her story began.

The Emadweleni singer returned to her hometown in Ndwendwe District alongside Afrotainment boss DJ Tira. It was not for a performance stage, but for something far more personal.

Armed with gifts and heartfelt words, she thanked the nurses, doctors and support staff. She appreciated the work they do quietly and relentlessly every day.

Her late mother, Delisile Ngidi, dedicated 32 years of her life to the same hospital before passing away in 2023. The month carries heavy emotion for the singer, as her mother was buried on February 12.

Visiting the hospital days later was both a tribute and therapy.

“I grew up watching my mother dedicate her life to caring for others,” Mbali said during the visit. “Nurses and healthcare workers are the backbone of our communities. Valentine’s Day is about love, and to me, love means service, compassion and sacrifice.”

Instead of grand speeches, the day unfolded with warmth. Gifts were handed out.

Conversations were shared. Laughter echoed through the corridors, more used to urgency than celebration.

Durban artists, including Q Twins, Duncan, and Mgilane joined in. They performed and lightened the mood for staff who rarely get moments centred on them.

The initiative, supported by the Nyatee Foundation, was less about spectacle and more about acknowledgement. Healthcare workers often operate under pressure, with stretched resources and long hours.

KwaZulu-Natal Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane welcomed the gesture. She praised the singer for using her platform to spotlight frontline workers who keep communities afloat.

Hospital management described the visit as uplifting, noting that appreciation in any form can restore morale in demanding environments.