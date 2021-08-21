Lerato Maimela

Shawarmas are truly the best things since sliced bread. The Middle Eastern dish usually consists of flatbread, your choice of fresh salad, a juicy protein and the sauces that compliment and elevate the dish.

They are super delicious and filling, and can be found in almost every restaurant with a menu that has a wide variety of dishes.

We have picked the five best shawarma spots in Gauteng. Have a look:

Uncle Faouzi

1122 Burnett Street, Hatfield, Tshwane and 73 Juta Street, Braamfontein, Johannesburg

Starting off as a small family franchise, Uncle Faouzi has grown to be one of the most popular eastern-fusion restaurants in Tshwane, offering a menu made up of different fusion styles including American, Lebanese and South African.

They have recently opened up a franchise in Braamfontein that offers the same amazing eastern-fusion experience.

Their lamb and beef Philadelphia shawarmas are the best shawarmas on their menu, and they also offer vegetarian options such as the falafel wrap and the vegetarian burger.

Yalla

Enterprise Road, Fairland, Randburg

Yalla is a common Middle Eastern expression that means “hurry up” or “come on”.

The restaurant’s main focus and offering on their menu is the laffa, which is flatbread that has been baked in a taboon or a tannur clay oven, and is then filled with a protein of your choice, as well as sides and toppings of your choice, and then rolled and wrapped to be served as a shawarma.

Yalla also has laffa desserts, which are filled with Nutella and extra toppings of your choice.

Cairo Kitchen

478 Koedoesnek Avenue, Waterkloof Ridge, Tshwane

Found in the heart of Waterkloof Ridge, Cairo Kitchen sells the most delicious Egyptian dishes at the best prices.

The eatery sells a wide range of dishes, ranging from pizzas, samoosas, salads and platters.

You can also enjoy your desired shawarma in either a wrap, pita, or fiteer, which is a flaky Egyptian layered pastry.

Istanbul Kebab & Shawarma

97 Edison Crescent, Sunninghill, Sandton and Melrose Arch, Melrose Square, Johannesburg

Istanbul Kebab & Shawarma serves the healthiest and well-balanced Turkish and Mediterranean halal food in Johannesburg.

Their food and atmosphere are shadowed by superior customer service that continues to turn their new customers into repeat customers.

Instabul Kebab & Shawarma have a wide variety of offerings from kebabs, to mixed platters, to different kinds of pides, wraps, shawarmas and desserts.

The Schwarma Co

71 Grant Avenue, Norwood, Johannesburg

The Schwarma Co is a Mediterranean-Middle Eastern restaurant that specialises in delicious shawarmas, falafels, pitas and platters.

The restaurant is nestled in the heart of the restaurant district in Norwood.

They have a wide range of shawarmas in a pita, namely their beef, chicken and lamb shawarmas, falafel pita, lamb shish kebab, lamb kebab and chicken kebab.