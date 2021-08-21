National Shiraz Day: Pair your wine with this easy-to-make charcuterie board

Lerato Maimela

According to Nederburg, South Africa is celebrating National Shiraz Day today and a cheese board is the perfect way to enjoy your favourite glass of wine.

However, creating one can be a little intimidating because of all the goodies and snacks that go into making it.

Put your fears aside and create your own easy-to-make board with the ingredients that we have selected from various grocery stores.

Easy homemade cheese board

Charcuterie board. Picture: iStock

Three cheeses

Traditional Camembert: The moist, soft and creamy cheese is made with milk and cream and can be found in the cheese section and your nearest Woolworths grocery store for R39.

Boerenkaas with Cumin: A mildly spicy, smooth cheese that has an aromatic flavour. The Boerenkaas Cheese with Cumin can be found at your nearest Woolworths for R58.

Boursin High Fat Soft Cheese with Garlic and Mixed Herbs: The creamy and high-fat soft cheese is usually paired with celery sticks and goes well as a spread on crackers. This cheese can be found at your nearest Woolworths for R56.

Dips and condiments

Forage and Feast Onion Marmalade: Elevate your cheese board with this delicious onion marmalade which goes well with all of the three cheeses on the board. This marmalade can be bought at your nearest Checkers grocery store for R49.99.

Carara Jarred Gourmet Chutney: The unique chutney is created with a combination of cherry peppers and jalapeño, with garlic and onions. The chutney can be bought from carara.co.za for R69.

Cold meats

PnP Sliced Cervelat Salami: The delicious, flavourful and salty salami comes in 12 slices, so if you’re looking to create a big cheese board then you might need more than one packet. The salami can be bought at your nearest PnP grocery store for R42.

Antipasto Italiano Selection: This selection of cold meats consists of Italian dry-cured Prosciutto Crudo, Salame Milano and Copa. This selection can be bought from your nearest Woolworths for R99.

Extra snacks to add onto your board

White and red seedless grapes: Add some grapes so that you and your guest can cleanse your palates between each bite of cold meats and cheeses.

Crackers: Add crackers of your choice to your board, to be paired with the cheese and cold meats on offer.

Nuts: Whether its cashews, peanuts, almonds, pistachios or pecan nuts, it really does not matter. Nuts make for great snacks, and bring a sense of variety to your cheese board.