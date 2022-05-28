Shoprite and Checkers announce voluntary recall of tuna cans over possible defects

Citizen Reporter

Due to the possibility of cans with defective double seams, retailers Shoprite and Checkers have announced a voluntary recall of cans of Cape Point Light Meat Shredded Tuna in Water.

The recall is specifically for the 170g cans which have been recalled as a precaution.

“To date, we have not received any complaints and this action is being taken out of an abundance of caution,” said the retailers in a statement.

According to Shoprite and Checkers, the voluntary recall is limited to products with the following production code: EEJCK BPHGS01, a production date of 23/07/2021 and best before date of 23/07/2024.

“Cape Point Light Meat Shredded Tuna in Water products in 170g cans with different product codes from the one listed here are not affected by this recall, and neither are any other Cape Point products.”

How to check if your products need to be returned?

To locate the production code, consumers should look on the bottom of the can.

Consumers who may have purchased the product listed above should not consume it but instead return it to their nearest Shoprite or Checkers store for a full refund.

If you require any assistance with finding the production code or returning a product, please contact 0800 01 07 09 or email consumerc@shoprite.co.za / consumer@shoprite.co.za

Shoprite and Checkers also advise consulting a medical professional for advice and guidance if you have any concerns after consuming the affected product.

“We are working closely with and will continue to cooperate with the National Consumer Commission on this voluntary recall,” added Shoprite and Checkers.

“The quality and safety of our products are the top priority for our business. We understand that customers will be concerned and apologise unreservedly for any concern and inconvenience caused by this voluntary recall,” concluded the retailer.

Compiled by Kaunda Selisho