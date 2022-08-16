GRK by Ethos, a modern take on Greek cuisine

Sandisiwe Mbhele

The Ethos group has been considered to have mastered the art of food and design, and opened a new establishment, a Greek-style restaurant, aptly named GRK.

Co-owner of the Ethos restaurant and GRK Chris Tatsakis said the decision for their restaurants to transition into a casual experience from fine dining has been a game changer for them.

He says they wanted to do the same with a GRK as the Greek cuisine is quite popular around the world, however, they added a few tweaks.

“We have reinvented how we do the meats, how we deliver the product, modernising it and elevating it in a way that is not intimidating and not old fashion.”

GRK is located in Rivonia Village Shopping Centre in Sandton, Johannesburg. It stands out from its peers, a block filled with franchise restaurants in the upmarket suburb.

The restaurant’s inspiration is taken from Greek art forms, intentionally staying away from the traditional Greek colours of blue and white.

The interior, as expected, is Instagram-worthy, designed by his son, young award-winning architectural designer, Giorgio Tatsakis of Atelier Giorgio, the same designer of Ethos. He followed his great eye for the finer details with a neutral palette, colours such as grey and black with clean geometric lines.

Tatsakis says a team helped him put together the concept of GRK as they wanted to stay as true to their Greek heritage as possible. Some of the ingredients such as Greek olive oil, olives, feta cheese and their pita bread are imported.

GRK food

The pitas contain no added sugar and are suitable for vegetarians and vegans, and come in four variations. We tried all of them, they were village (choriatiki), wholegrain, carob and corn. They were soft, fresh and not heavy after a few bites.

Greek food is known for its nutritional value and healthiness, so it wasn’t surprising that I enjoyed the wholegrain and carob and corn due to the flavours and texture. Whilst my partner enjoyed the choriatiki, complementing the pita, saying it was so good she could eat it on its own or with a dip.

The gyros are chosen in an innovative menu, meaning you can choose your filling (meat, lamb, pork, chicken or vegetarian), your dip and your type of pita.

The dips range from the classics Tzatziki (garlic, herbed or avocado) and hummus. The other interesting flavours are yoghurt mustard and baba ganoush. All the meaty gyros we tasted were robust in flavours, crunchy, satisfying and fresh.

The starting price for the gyros is R85, with the lamb being the priciest at R115. Additional scoop dips cost R15. On the menu, there is an option to have a plated gyro – deconstructed.

Apart from this popular Greek street food, there are also traditional salads costing from R75, spanakopita and delicious loaded cheese fries to choose from.

GRK does offer homemade traditional Greek meals, something Tatsakis hopes separates them from their many competitors.

Service: 8/10

Food: 7.5/10

Affordability: 7/10

Ambience: 6/10