The Ascots offers a taste of Tightline Jozi ahead of Durban July

Food at The Ascots will be served at a harvest table rather than plated à la carte

Guests attending The Ascots’ official launch luncheon for its road to the Hollywoodbets Durban July 2026 were treated to more than networking and brand reveals, they also got an exclusive first look at Tightline Jozi.

The restaurant is the newest addition to the Tightline Restaurant Group stable, which will serve as culinary partner for Aline Media Group’s premium hospitality village at the Hollywoodbets Greyville Racecourse.

New address for a KwaZulu-Natal favourite

Tightline Restaurant Group is led by Tyler Loomes, a well-known figure on the KwaZulu-Natal dining and social scene. The group was founded by Loomes’ parents, Paul and Cherie, and has since grown into one of the region’s more recognisable hospitality names.

Tightline Jozi brings some of that legacy north, also featuring dishes drawn from the menu of the group’s acclaimed KwaZulu-Natal steakhouse, Tyler’s Butcher & Grill, which has built its reputation on wood-burning grills and locally sourced, dry-aged meats.

As culinary partner for The Ascots, the group will be responsible for the surf and turf food offerings guests can expect across the event’s hospitality tiers on race day.

A look inside Tyler’s Durban:

At the launch luncheon, invited media, brand partners and tastemakers sampled a preview of what is to come, including freshly grilled meat dishes, biltong and a selection of seafood; a taste of the spread that will be available when The Ascots opens its lawns on 4 July.

Notably, food across all hospitality tiers at The Ascots will be served at a harvest table rather than plated à la carte, lending the experience a more communal, shared-table feel.

Inside Tightline Jozi

A closer look inside the Tightline group’s foray into Johannesburg. Picture: Kaunda Selisho

The new Johannesburg venue is set in Sandhurst and makes a statement with its interiors.

Burgundy tones, marble surfaces and dark wood are offset by warm, yellow lighting across the restaurant’s two floors, which offer generous, comfortable seating throughout.

A hand-painted squid mural on the ceiling anchors the space visually, while tiled tabletops carry subtle nods to dining culture throughout the room.

A closer look at one of Tightline Jozi’s tiled table tops, featuring subtle design nods to dining culture. Picture: Kaunda Selisho

The ground floor opens onto a view of the restaurant’s expansive kitchen, while the upper floor is anchored by a bar with panoramic views over Sandhurst and its surrounding greenery. Antique mirror glass is used throughout the restaurant, adding a softer, less obvious reflective surface that ties the design together.

The illuminated staircase at Tightline Jozi, backlit to highlight the restaurant’s moody, upscale interior. Picture: Kaunda Selisho

The Ascots’ road to Durban July 2026

The industry luncheon doubled as the official unveiling of Johnnie Walker Blue Label as Presenting Partner of The Ascots, a partnership organisers say reflects a shared focus on craftsmanship and contemporary luxury.

Beyond the partner announcements, guests at the luncheon were given a first look at the official event programme, experience highlights and venue layout for race day.

Headlining The Ascots this year, for the first time in Durban, are Grammy-nominated international acts Bryson Tiller, Masego and Swae Lee, alongside South African stars Cassper Nyovest, Shekhinah, Elaine and Tresor, with curated sets from Akio and Durban-born Asvnte.

Taking place on 4 July 2026 on the southern lawns of the Hollywoodbets Greyville Racecourse, The Ascots is styled as a premium hospitality village inspired by the elegance of Royal Ascot, blending fashion, music, culture and curated entertainment across an immersive, all-day experience.

Ticket tiers

Hospitality access is available across three tiers:

The Gardens – R2 750 per person, granting access to the shared premium marquee experience.

The Ascot Terraces Private Lounge – R100 000 for a table of 10.

The Johnnie Walker Sky Club – R150 000 for a table of 10, offering elevated hospitality with uninterrupted racecourse views and premium service throughout the day.

General tickets are available via Howler, while bookings for the Johnnie Walker Sky Club can be made by emailing [email protected].