Daily hacks: Fruit and vegetable hacks that every foodie should know

Lerato Maimela

Hopping into a healthier lifestyle can be very costly when it comes to healthy eating and buying all the fruits and vegetables which you will need to eat on your journey.

Buying bulk fruits and veggies also may not be the smartest thing to because fruits and vegetables tend to go bad at a quick rate, which could result in you and your loved ones frequently throwing away fresh produce which you did nit get the chance to finish eating.

Here are some fruit and vegetable hacks from fruitsandveggies.org that will help you keep some of your fruits and vegetables fresh for a longer period of time, and help you save some money.

Browning sliced apples

Sometimes you may want to add a few slices and pieces of apples to your lunch salad which you would like to enjoy on the go or at work, but the thought of eating brown apples puts you off.

To ensure that your apple slices and chopped pieces remain fresh the whole day, just squeeze some lemon juice onto them before packing them into a lunch box.

The lemon juice will prolong the browning process, and make it seem as though the apple pieces had just been sliced even though they have been in your bag for a couple of hours.

A red apple cut into pieces. Picture: iStock

Mushy leftover avo

Nothing bores an avocado lover more than the rapid pace in which avo’s tend to ripen.

If you are one of those people who simply cannot finish a whole avocado at once and need to put it away for another day, then this fruit and vegetable hack is definitely for you.

Cut your avocado in half, and place the other half you will not be eating downward in a food storage container.

Fill the container with water, cover with the right lid, and then store in your fridge for a day or two. This method will keep your avo looking and tasting fresh for a few days.

A yummy avocado cut in half. Picture: iStock

Droopy celery

When cooking, most people just use a stick of two of celery, and toss the rest back into the fridge for their next meal which might require the vegetable.

Storing the leftover celery in its original packaging may result to it getting soggy and soft, therefore, changing its taste and texture.

The next time you have leftover celery which you need to store, simply wrap it up in aluminium foil and store it in the drawer of your fridge.

The foil will keep the celery fresh for longer.