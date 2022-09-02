Easy butter chickpea curry recipe

Citizen Reporter

Chickpeas are one of the most popular legumes out there, not just because they taste great but because they are also choc-full of science-backed health benefits.

Also known as garbanzo beans, this humble bean has been grown and eaten in Middle Eastern countries for thousands of years.

According to Healthline, their nutty taste and grainy texture pair well with many other foods and ingredients.

“As a rich source of vitamins, minerals, and fibre, chickpeas may offer a variety of health benefits, such as aiding weight management, improving digestion, and reducing your risk of disease.”

“Additionally, this legume is high in protein and makes an excellent replacement for meat in many vegetarian and vegan dishes.”

One of the dishes that chickpeas work as a great replacement in is butter chicken curry.

Read on to find out how to make a super aromatic, creamy butter chickpea curry with a recipe from Simply Delicious Food.

The dish takes less than 20 minutes to make which makes it the best healthy weeknight dinner recipe.

Butter chickpea curry. Picture: Simply Delicious Food

Ingredients

3 400g (14oz) cans chickpeas drained and rinsed

2 tbsp butter

1 tbsp oil

3 garlic cloves crushed

2 tsp fresh ginger crushed

1 tbsp Garam Masala

1 tsp paprika

1 tsp coriander

1 tsp ground cardamom

400 g (14oz) tomato puree

½ cup vegetable stock

½ cup cream

1 tsp sugar

salt and pepper to taste

How to make butter chickpea curry

The butter curry sauce:

Melt the butter with the oil in a deep pot.

Saute the garlic and ginger until fragrant.

Add the spices and cook until the pan is dry.

Pour in the tomatoes, stock and cream.

Add the sugar, salt and pepper.

Bring to a simmer and cook for 10 minute until reduced slightly.

Drain and rinse the chickpeas then add to the sauce.

Allow to simmer for another 10 minutes.

Season to taste then serve with rice and/or naan bread.

Alternative sides to serve with chickpea curry: Marinated cucumber salad or Roti/Poppadoms.

This recipe was found on Simply Delicious Food.