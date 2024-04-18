Recipe of the day: Chef Georgina Hill’s vegan butternut and chickpea coconut curry

Serve your curry with rice, roti, naan bread or a bunny.

Georgina Hill, Executive Chef of the Wild Coast Sun Resort predicts that this year, more and more people will be looking for plant-based options which cater for vegetarians and vegans but also the more health-conscious person.

As a practising vegetarian, Hill is fully on-board with vegan and gluten-free dietary requirements, but she says she has tried all types of meat and is perfectly comfortable cooking everything from a slow braised lamb shank to a mutton curry.

“It is challenging to cook with ingredients you don’t eat, because how can you cook it if you don’t know what it’s supposed to taste like – so I try everything at least once,” the chef says.

She shares her favourite vegan curry recipe, adding that it makes for the perfect bunny chow.

Vegan butternut and chickpea coconut curry

Ingredients

100 g Onion, chunky chopped

1 Tbsp Garlic, crushed

1 Tbsp Ginger, crushed

100 g Red Pepper, chunky chopped

3 Red Chilli

Whole Butternut peeled and cubed

Carrot peeled and finely diced

Potato peeled and chunky chopped

1 can Chickpeas, drained

1 Tbsp Tomato Paste

1 Tbsp Cumin Seeds

Star Anise

Cinnamon sticks

½ Tbsp Paprika

1 Tbsp Harissa Paste

1 Tbsp Curry Powder – your favourite blend (heaped)

1 tsp Turmeric

10 Black Peppercorns

1 Tbsp Veggie Stock powder (or Cube)

1 Can Coconut Cream

Salt to season

2 Tbsp Oil

Method

I cut the butternut into bite size cubes and then toss in oil with cumin seeds, chilli powder, paprika, salt and roast until just soft. Then I make my curry sauce – sweating the onions, garlic, ginger, carrots, red pepper and spices. Add 1 cup of water (with the veggie stock added) and the potatoes. Cook until soft before adding the coconut cream. I leave it to cook slowly – until lightly bubbling finally adding the chickpeas and butternut before serving.

*This recipe was created by Georgina Hill, Executive Chef of the Wild Coast Sun Resort and is courtesy of The Wild Coast Sun.

