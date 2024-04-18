Recipes

Home » Lifestyle » Food And Drink » Recipes

Xanet Scheepers

By Xanet Scheepers

Digital Lifestyle Editor

4 minute read

18 Apr 2024

01:28 pm

Recipe of the day: Chef Georgina Hill’s vegan butternut and chickpea coconut curry

Serve your curry with rice, roti, naan bread or a bunny.

Chef Georgina Hill’s butternut and chickpea coconut curry

Picture: Supplied

Georgina Hill, Executive Chef of the Wild Coast Sun Resort predicts that this year, more and more people will be looking for plant-based options which cater for vegetarians and vegans but also the more health-conscious person.

As a practising vegetarian, Hill is fully on-board with vegan and gluten-free dietary requirements, but she says she has tried all types of meat and is perfectly comfortable cooking everything from a slow braised lamb shank to a mutton curry.

“It is challenging to cook with ingredients you don’t eat, because how can you cook it if you don’t know what it’s supposed to taste like – so I try everything at least once,” the chef says.

She shares her favourite vegan curry recipe, adding that it makes for the perfect bunny chow.

ALSO SEE: Recipe of the day: Curry spiced chicken with fresh peach chutney

Vegan butternut and chickpea coconut curry

Ingredients

  • 100 g Onion, chunky chopped
  • 1 Tbsp Garlic, crushed
  • 1 Tbsp Ginger, crushed
  • 100 g Red Pepper, chunky chopped
  • 3 Red Chilli
  • Whole Butternut peeled and cubed
  • Carrot peeled and finely diced
  • Potato peeled and chunky chopped
  • 1 can Chickpeas, drained
  • 1 Tbsp Tomato Paste
  • 1 Tbsp Cumin Seeds
  • Star Anise
  • Cinnamon sticks
  • ½ Tbsp Paprika
  • 1 Tbsp Harissa Paste
  • 1 Tbsp Curry Powder – your favourite blend (heaped)
  • 1 tsp Turmeric
  • 10 Black Peppercorns
  • 1 Tbsp Veggie Stock powder (or Cube)
  • 1 Can Coconut Cream
  • Salt to season
  • 2 Tbsp Oil

Method

  1. I cut the butternut into bite size cubes and then toss in oil with cumin seeds, chilli powder, paprika, salt and roast until just soft.
  2. Then I make my curry sauce – sweating the onions, garlic, ginger, carrots, red pepper and spices.
  3. Add 1 cup of water (with the veggie stock added) and the potatoes. Cook until soft before adding the coconut cream.
  4. I leave it to cook slowly – until lightly bubbling finally adding the chickpeas and butternut before serving.

*This recipe was created by Georgina Hill, Executive Chef of the Wild Coast Sun Resort and is courtesy of The Wild Coast Sun.  

Print

Vegan butternut and chickpea coconut curry

This curry makes for the perfect bunny chow!

  • Author: Chef Georgina Hill
  • Category: Dinner, curry
  • Method: Simmering
  • Cuisine: Indian

Ingredients

Scale

    • 100 g Onion, chunky chopped

    • 1 Tbsp Garlic, crushed

    • 1 Tbsp Ginger, crushed

    • 100 g Red Pepper, chunky chopped

    • 3 Red Chilli

    • Whole Butternut peeled and cubed

    • Carrot peeled and finely diced

    • Potato peeled and chunky chopped

    • 1 can Chickpeas, drained

    • 1 Tbsp Tomato Paste

    • 1 Tbsp Cumin Seeds

    • Star Anise

    • Cinnamon sticks

    • ½ Tbsp Paprika

    • 1 Tbsp Harissa Paste

    • 1 Tbsp Curry Powder – your favourite blend (heaped)

    • 1 tsp Turmeric

    • 10 Black Peppercorns

    • 1 Tbsp Veggie Stock powder (or Cube)

    • 1 Can Coconut Cream

    • Salt to season

    • 2 Tbsp Oil

Instructions

  1. I cut the butternut into bite size cubes and then toss in oil with cumin seeds, chilli powder, paprika, salt and roast until just soft.
  2. Then I make my curry sauce – sweating the onions, garlic, ginger, carrots, red pepper and spices.
  3. Add 1 cup of water (with the veggie stock added) and the potatoes. Cook until soft before adding the coconut cream.
  4. I leave it to cook slowly – until lightly bubbling finally adding the chickpeas and butternut before serving.

NOW SEE: Meat-free Mondays: Chana Masala Mushrooms

Read more on these topics

chef recipe vegetarian

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics WATCH: Why Malema is willing to work with Zuma, but not Gayton
South Africa UK warns citizens of possible terrorist attacks in South Africa, Dirco wants proof for claims
Elections ‘I’ll never allow this nonsense’ − Gayton McKenzie on councillor allegedly ‘trying to stop EFF Town Hall rally’
Business ‘Notoriously over-optimistic’ – energy expert says more work needs to be done to end load shedding
Elections DA warned it may lose Muslim votes due to its perceived pro-Israel stance

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe