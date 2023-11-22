REVEALED: The best restaurants in South Africa…

With over 25 000 diners having dined at 140 participating restaurants during Restaurant Week nationwide, South Africa’s top restaurants has been named.

Restaurant Week South Africa is held every year during autumn and spring.

During these periods, customers get to enjoy a 3-course dinner or 2-course lunch at very affordable prices at some of South Africa’s best restaurants, which are often not affordable to dine at under normal circumstances.

This year, the Spring session of Restaurant Week took place from 29 September – 5 November. During this period, participating restaurants developed a special menu for diners to enjoy at discounted rates.

How were the best restaurants chosen?

Diners were encouraged to rate their experience allowing the top restaurants to be voted as such by those who enjoy eating out rather than a panel of judges.

Best Restaurants in South Africa named

Earlier this week, The Tangram Restaurant at Durbanville Hills Winery was awarded South Africa’s Best Restaurant at the 2023 Restaurant Week.

With over 25 000 diners dining at 140 participating restaurants nationwide, The Tangram restaurant came out tops with an overall average rating of 10 out 10 for service, cuisine and ambience.

In a statement, The Tangram General Manager, Dirk Steyn, said it’s an incredible honour to be recognised as the best in South Africa.

“The hospitality industry is tough and very competitive. Consumers demand quality, creativity, exceptional service and unique experiences. Dining out is such a social and emotive engagement, and consumers have extremely high expectations.”

“Since we pride ourselves in delivering beyond expectations, our team are overjoyed by the announcement. Especially considering that people travelled from all corners of Cape Town to experience our offerings during Restaurant Week – diners we are sure will become regular customers,” he said.

Here are some of the other regional winners of Restaurant Week South Africa:

Best of Cape Town – Homespun at The Andros: Rating 9.7 (cuisine: 9.7, service: 9.8, ambience: 9.6)

Best of Johannesburg – Marble: Rating 9.8 (cuisine: 9.6, service: 9.9, ambience: 9.8)

Best of Pretoria – Brasserie de Paris: Rating 9.8 (cuisine: 9.7, service: 9.9, ambience: 9.7)

Best of the Winelands – La Petite Colombe: Rating 10 (cuisine: 10, service: 10, ambience: 9.9)

Best of Durban: The Chefs’ Table: Rating 9.7 (cuisine: 9.8, service: 9.8, ambience: 9.4)

