Airline passenger still hungry after ‘business-class’ banana meal

A business-class passenger aboard a Japan Airlines flight said it was insulting when he was served just a single banana for one of his in-flight vegan meals.

The passenger, Kris Chari, told The Mirror he was travelling from Jakarta, Indonesia, to Tokyo, Japan.

One banana given as meal

While he was served his single banana, other passengers were given seared tuna with a Moroccan-style eggplant salad, cheese with orange salsa, and a baguette.

‘A bit insulting’

Chari said he expected to get a vegan equivalent of what the other passengers were offered.

“It’s a bit insulting to be served a single banana while others are given a far more substantial and flavourful menu,” he told the publication.

For some reason, Chari was also given a pair of chopsticks to eat the banana.

He posted a photo of his banana and chopsticks on the Flyer Talk aviation forum.

Speaking to Business Insider, a Japan Airlines representative apologised for “not meeting expectations”.

Chari said he was served two meals during the seven-hour flight. The banana was served as his breakfast meal.

‘Underwhelming appetiser’

He said he assumed the banana was just one part of his breakfast.

“When she served the banana after take-off, I thought it was just an underwhelming appetiser, but it was in fact the entire meal service,” said Chari.

He added that although it was a “really good banana”, it wasn’t enough for a whole breakfast.

Chari was given “barely seasoned” spaghetti as his second vegan meal.

The meals offered to the non-vegan passengers had either a cheese omelette, ratatouille and chicken sausage or grilled salmon.

Chari jokingly added that it was “cute” that he was expected to eat the banana with chopsticks.

